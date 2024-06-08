Matches (17)
T20 World Cup (5)
CE Cup (3)
Vitality Blast (9)
Live
14th Match, Group C (N), Providence, June 07, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(16.5/20 ov) 127/1
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand

New Zealand chose to field.

Current RR: 7.54
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 42/1 (8.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:AFG 156
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

New Zealand opt to bowl; Afghanistan bring in Noor for injured Mujeeb

New Zealand went in with three frontline seamers and plenty of spin options

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
07-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Trent Boult during a practice session, Providence, T20 World Cup, June 6, 2024

Trent Boult will lead the New Zealand seam attack  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bowl vs Afghanistan
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl in their opening match of T20 World Cup 2024, against Afghanistan in Providence. They went in with three frontline seamers and plenty of spin options in Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips.
"The T20 is not about just the toss," Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said. "We want to make sure we play good cricket." Afghanistan made one forced change. Mujeeb Ur Rahman missed out with a hand injury, something Rashid said he has been struggling with for "the last seven-eight months". Noor Ahmad replaced him in the XI.
This is the second match for Afghanistan. In their opening game, they had thumped Uganda by 125 runs.
The Providence pitch has a bit of grass. The two square boundaries are 70 metres and 77 metres; down the ground is 84 metres.
There was a threat of rain but it has stayed away so far.
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Gulbadin Naib, 4 Azmatullah Omarzai, 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Karim Janat, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway (wk), 2 Finn Allen, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Mark Chapman, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Lockie Ferguson
AfghanistanNew ZealandAfghanistan vs New ZealandICC Men's T20 World Cup

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
NZ 70.42%
AFGNZ
100%50%100%AFG InningsNZ Innings

Current Over 17 • AFG 127/1

Live Forecast: AFG 156
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
not out5748
Ibrahim Zadran
bowled4441
Azmatullah Omarzai
not out2212
Extras(lb 4)
Total127(1 wkt; 16.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA22040.626
IND11023.065
CAN2112-0.274
PAK10100.000
IRE2020-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SCOT21030.736
AUS11021.950
NAM2112-0.309
ENG10010.000
OMA2020-0.975
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG11026.250
WI11020.411
UGA2112-2.952
PNG2020-0.434
NZ-----
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA11021.048
NED11020.539
NEP1010-0.539
SL1010-1.048
BAN-----
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved