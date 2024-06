All the records that Afghanistan and Rashid broke against New Zealand in Providence

1 Afghanistan defeated New Zealand for the Afghanistan defeated New Zealand for the first time in international cricket. New Zealand had won all four previous meetings - three times at the ODI World Cup (2015, 2019 and 2023) and once in the T20 World Cup (2021).

1 New Zealand's defeat against Afghanistan is their first loss against a team outside the first-eight full-member nations in the New Zealand's defeat against Afghanistan is their first loss against a team outside the first-eight full-member nations in the men's World Cup (ODI or T20I). New Zealand played 39 World Cup matches against teams other than the first-eight full-member nations, winning 37, while another game ended in a washout.

84 New Zealand's margin of defeat against Afghanistan is their biggest while chasing at the men's New Zealand's margin of defeat against Afghanistan is their biggest while chasing at the men's T20 World Cup . Their previous biggest was 59 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014 while chasing 120.

It was the third time Afghanistan won a T20 World Cup game by a margin of 80-plus runs, the most by any team

75 New Zealand's total at the Providence is their New Zealand's total at the Providence is their second lowest at the men's T20 World Cup, behind their 60 all out against Sri Lanka in 2014. It is also the fourth-lowest total by New Zealand in men's T20Is.

New Zealand have been bundled out for under 100 in men's T20Is on 13 occasions, the second most by any team, behind Rwanda (18).

1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran became the first opening pair with successive partnerships of 100-plus runs at the men's T20 World Cup, as they backed up their 154-run stand against Uganda with a 103-run partnership against New Zealand.

Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan (2012-2014) and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (2014) are the other pairs to share century stands in consecutive outings at the men's T20 World Cup.

4 for 17 Rashid Khan's bowling figures against New Zealand are the best Rashid Khan's bowling figures against New Zealand are the best by a captain at the men's T20 World Cup. He bettered 4 for 20 by Daniel Vettori against India in 2007 and Zeeshan Masood against PNG in 2021.

1 Fazalhaq Farooqi is the first player with consecutive four-plus wicket hauls at the T20 World Cup. He followed up his five-wicket haul against Uganda in the first match with a four-wicket against New Zealand.

2 Gurbaz is now the first batter to outscore the opposition in a men's T20 World Cup game, twice. He scored 76 runs in the previous match against Uganda, who dismissed for 56.

Gurbaz scoring five more than New Zealand's 75 all out was the seventh instance of a batter outscoring the opponent in a men's T20 World Cup match.

3 Instances of two bowlers taking four or more wickets in the Instances of two bowlers taking four or more wickets in the same innings at the men's T20 World Cup, including Farooqi and Rashid against New Zealand. The previous two instances came against Scotland - Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi for Pakistan in 2007 and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid for Afghanistan in 2021.