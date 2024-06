Live Report - Eng vs Aus - Warner, Head give Australia lift-off

74 This is Australia's highest Powerplay total at a men's T20 World Cup, beating their 67 for 2 against Bangladesh in 2021

... but England have removed both openers: Moeen Ali strikes with the final ball of the fifth over, which sticks in the pitch and keeps low to bowl David Warner, and Jofra Archer turns to his cutters to sneak one past Travis Head's attempted slap through the off side. Big celebration from Archer for his first wicket at his home ground.