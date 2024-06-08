Matches (16)
17th Match, Group B, Bridgetown, June 08, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Australia FlagAustralia
(8.3/20 ov) 90/2
England FlagEngland

England chose to field.

Current RR: 10.58
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 45/2 (9.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:AUS 194
Updated 16 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - Eng vs Aus - Warner, Head give Australia lift-off

By Matt Roller

Australia's record-breaking start

74 This is Australia's highest Powerplay total at a men's T20 World Cup, beating their 67 for 2 against Bangladesh in 2021
... but England have removed both openers: Moeen Ali strikes with the final ball of the fifth over, which sticks in the pitch and keeps low to bowl David Warner, and Jofra Archer turns to his cutters to sneak one past Travis Head's attempted slap through the off side. Big celebration from Archer for his first wicket at his home ground.
1

Warner on the rampage

6
6
6
4
Watch out in the pool! Wood is next in the queue to bowl towards the short leg-side boundary and, just like Jacks before him, concedes 22 from the over. These are some strange bowling plans, trying to cramp Warner for room but only managing to feed him some freebies to crunch into the stands for three sixes. England in serious trouble early on.
1
1

Australia target Jacks

6
6
3
6
1
For the first time in their men's T20I history, England open the bowling with spin from both ends... and are punished!
Will Jacks, who didn't bowl a ball against Ireland, is smoked for three sixes in his first four balls and concedes 22 from his first over at a T20 World Cup, with Head and Warner targeting the short leg-side boundary. Buttler's first big gamble backfires!

Moeen to start

Two left-handers to open the batting for Australia, so Jos Buttler has thrown the ball to his main offspinner: Moeen Ali. Warner has a poor record against England in T20Is - and this is likely to be his last chance to change that.
1

Live - Watch T20 TimeOut with Jaffer and Knight

1

England will bowl first

1 Change on either side: Pat Cummins replaces Nathan Ellis for Australia, with England unchanged.
Jos Buttler says he isn't sure how the pitch will play. There's a shortish boundary on one side and the wind is likely to be a factor.
Mitchell Marsh says he would have chosen to bowl as well, but doesn't seem overly fussed about the prospect of setting a total.
Nasser Hussain says the wind is as strong as it has been all week. There's one extremely short boundary, around 53 metres in one pocket, and the wind has been blowing in that direction - so could be a huge factor.
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood
Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Matthew Wade (wk), 7 Tim David, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
1

Wood or Topley?

We're hearing that Mark Wood will retain his place in the England XI today, ahead of Reece Topley. Topley has an excellent record against left-handers and Australia's openers are David Warner and Travis Head... but Wood looked sharp against Scotland, touching 95mph.
Who would you pick?
Which seamer should England pick?
64 votes
Mark Wood - They need express pace
Reece Topley - For his left-arm angle
Both - Leave Chris Jordan out instead
1
1

Welcome to Bridgetown

Hello and welcome to ESPNcricinfo's live coverage of Australia vs England in Bridgetown, Barbados. For Australia, this game looks like a bit of a free hit after a routine win over Oman in their opening match - but England could use a result after being washed out against Scotland on Tuesday.
Melinda Farrell is at the venue for us and has good news: "Good morning from the Kensington Oval, which is far livelier than it’s been all week. Let’s hope it’s a bumper crowd and a cracking game. It’s very hot and humid and some clouds about but, so far, they’re white and fluffy."
The toss is half an hour away but in the meantime, we've got a smorgasboard of preview material for you, which you can read here.
2
Australia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TM Head
bowled3418
DA Warner
bowled3916
MR Marsh
not out89
GJ Maxwell
not out88
Extras(w 1)
Total90(2 wkts; 8.3 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA22040.626
IND11023.065
CAN2112-0.274
PAK10100.000
IRE2020-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SCOT21030.736
AUS11021.950
NAM2112-0.309
ENG10010.000
OMA2020-0.975
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG22045.225
WI11020.411
UGA2112-2.952
PNG2020-0.434
NZ1010-4.200
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA11021.048
NED11020.539
BAN11020.379
NEP1010-0.539
SL2020-0.777
Full Table
