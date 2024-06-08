Live Report - Eng vs Aus - Warner, Head give Australia lift-off

1 Change on either side: Pat Cummins replaces Nathan Ellis for Australia, with England unchanged.
Jos Buttler
says he isn't sure how the pitch will play. There's a shortish boundary on one side and the wind is likely to be a factor.
Mitchell Marsh
says he would have chosen to bowl as well, but doesn't seem overly fussed about the prospect of setting a total.
Nasser Hussain says the wind is as strong as it has been all week. There's one extremely short boundary, around 53 metres in one pocket, and the wind has been blowing in that direction - so could be a huge factor.
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood
Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Matthew Wade (wk), 7 Tim David, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood