35th Match, Group B (N), Gros Islet, June 15, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Scotland FlagScotland
(13/20 ov) 120/3
Australia FlagAustralia

Australia chose to field.

Current RR: 9.23
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 37/2 (7.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:SCOT 186
Australia bowl; Cummins, Hazlewood rested as Scotland hunt famous win to qualify

Australia will bowl first with one eye on the Super Eight as they manage the workload of key quicks

Andrew McGlashan
Andrew McGlashan
16-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
3:46

Finch: Important for Munsey to try and bat deep

Toss Australia won the toss and decided to bowl vs Scotland
Scotland didn't expect the England vs Namibia result to go in their favour, although for a while it looked like rain could do the job for them, and with the skies clear in St Lucia they are going to have to qualify the hard way by beating Australia.
For a couple of days last week there was much talk about net run rate shenanigans, but any prospect of that was put to bed by England's thumping win over Oman. And, Josh Hazlewood had been taken completely out of context anyway.
Hazlewood is one of two players Australia have rested for this match with Pat Cummins also rotated out with an eye on the condensed Super Eight schedule. Mitchell Starc, who missed the Namibia game with a calf niggle, returns alongside a first outing of the tournament for left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.
It means that for the first time in the competition Australia will have two frontline spinners with Agar to partner Adam Zampa supplemented by Glenn Maxwell. Cameron Green and Josh Inglis are the two players who won't have featured ahead of the Super Eight.
"Potentially, in an ideal world, you'd love to get the balance of being able to give everyone a game but you do need to offset that with making sure you give the guys that are playing the prep that they need and the opportunity to be able to keep their rhythm and continuity," chief selector George Bailey told reports in St Lucia. "We talked about, 'let's see if we can give Greeny a game', but we are really confident that he's in a good place. And if he does need to come in, his work in the IPL will hold him in good stead."
Scotland will be setting a target in their bid for a famous win after Mitchell Marsh won the toss. Richie Berrington named an unchanged XI which means that Safyaan Sharif keeps his place ahead of Brad Currie.
"For us, the chatter is out of our control," Berrington said when asked about watching the rain fall earlier in Antigua. "We knew we had to beat some of the best teams to qualify."
Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Ashton Agar, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Ellis, 11 Adam Zampa
Scotland 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Matthew Cross (wk), 6 Michael Leask, 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Chris Sole, 10 Brad Wheal, 11 Safyaan Sharif
ScotlandAustraliaScotland vs AustraliaICC Men's T20 World Cup

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
SCOT 50.9%
SCOTAUS
100%50%100%SCOT InningsAUS Innings

Over 13 • SCOT 120/3

Live Forecast: SCOT 186
Powered by Smart Stats
Scotland Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
HG Munsey
caught3523
MA Jones
bowled23
B McMullen
caught6034
RD Berrington
not out1314
MH Cross
not out54
Extras(lb 2, w 3)
Total120(3 wkts; 13 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
CAN4123-0.493
PAK31220.191
IRE3021-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS33063.580
ENG42153.611
SCOT32052.164
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG33064.230
WI33062.596
NZ3122-0.241
UGA4132-4.510
PNG3030-0.886
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN32140.478
NED3122-0.408
NEP3021-0.293
SL3021-0.777
Full Table