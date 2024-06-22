Ind vs Ban Live report - India look to remain unbeaten

Live
Ind vs Ban Live report - India look to remain unbeatenBy Alagappan Muthu
Rohit and Kohli vs spin
Both of India's openers like pace on the ball. So Bangladesh have denied them that by going twin-spin. The gamble they're playing is that Rohit and Kohli are orthodox batters. Hitting along the ground. Hitting straight.
1
4
1
6
2
1
But in the second over, from Shakib Al Hasan, Rohit opts for the sweep, and Kohli goes over the top. Spin to these two is usually a good idea, but not when they're willing to take risks. And they've been willing to take these risks for a while now.
Sights and sounds
Melinda Farrell reports: Gooooooooood morning from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium! It’s one of those days typical of the weather we’ve had in Antigua this week. Some blue sky, a fair bit of cloud. Possible thunderstorms are forecast but that could mean anything from no rain to a passing shower. The temperature is 30 degrees celcius but the app says it feels like 41. I concur. It’s very humid. Fresh pitch for this match, btw. On the DJ’s playlist, shuffling between the Out of This World theme song and the local soca music is Mundian to Bach Ke. My shoulders are getting a good workout and it’ll be earwormed into my brain for days.
Toss: Bangladesh bowl
Najmul Hossain Shanto says having played in Antigua before will help them. He makes a mention of the wind and says 150-160 would be a good score on the pitch. One change. Taskin is not playing. Jaker Ali is in. That leaves them with only two quicks for the 20 overs. Rohit wanted to bat first so he's happy. He's expecting the pitch to slow up as the sun beats down. Same team
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das (wk), 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Tanzim Hasan, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
The head to head
�4
�7
�3
�1
Welcome!
Two teams on opposite trajectories come together in the Super Eight tonight. India have been riding a wave of success, thanks in no small part to the variety in their bowling attack and the unmatched quality of Jasprit Bumrah. Bangladesh, though, are coming off a pretty baffling performance and will need to take some quick and clear calls to set themselves right. They can't afford a loss.
�1
�1
