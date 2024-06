Ind vs Ban Live report - India look to remain unbeaten

Both of India's openers like pace on the ball. So Bangladesh have denied them that by going twin-spin. The gamble they're playing is that Rohit and Kohli are orthodox batters. Hitting along the ground. Hitting straight.

But in the second over, from Shakib Al Hasan, Rohit opts for the sweep, and Kohli goes over the top. Spin to these two is usually a good idea, but not when they're willing to take risks. And they've been willing to take these risks for a while now.