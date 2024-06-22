Matches (4)
47th Match, Super Eights, Group 1, North Sound, June 22, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
India FlagIndia
(2.5/20 ov) 29/0
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Bangladesh chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 10.23
forecasterLive Forecast:IND 174
Updated 4 mins ago • Published Today

Ind vs Ban Live report - India look to remain unbeaten

By Alagappan Muthu

Rohit and Kohli vs spin

Both of India's openers like pace on the ball. So Bangladesh have denied them that by going twin-spin. The gamble they're playing is that Rohit and Kohli are orthodox batters. Hitting along the ground. Hitting straight.
1
4
1
6
2
1
But in the second over, from Shakib Al Hasan, Rohit opts for the sweep, and Kohli goes over the top. Spin to these two is usually a good idea, but not when they're willing to take risks. And they've been willing to take these risks for a while now.

Sights and sounds

Melinda Farrell reports: Gooooooooood morning from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium! It’s one of those days typical of the weather we’ve had in Antigua this week. Some blue sky, a fair bit of cloud. Possible thunderstorms are forecast but that could mean anything from no rain to a passing shower. The temperature is 30 degrees celcius but the app says it feels like 41. I concur. It’s very humid. Fresh pitch for this match, btw. On the DJ’s playlist, shuffling between the Out of This World theme song and the local soca music is Mundian to Bach Ke. My shoulders are getting a good workout and it’ll be earwormed into my brain for days.

Toss: Bangladesh bowl

Najmul Hossain Shanto says having played in Antigua before will help them. He makes a mention of the wind and says 150-160 would be a good score on the pitch. One change. Taskin is not playing. Jaker Ali is in. That leaves them with only two quicks for the 20 overs. Rohit wanted to bat first so he's happy. He's expecting the pitch to slow up as the sun beats down. Same team
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das (wk), 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Tanzim Hasan, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
2
Win Probability
IND 63.2%
INDBAN
100%50%100%IND InningsBAN Innings

Current Over 3 • IND 29/0

Live Forecast: IND 174
Powered by Smart Stats
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RG Sharma
not out137
V Kohli
not out1610
Total29(0 wkts; 2.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS11022.471
IND11022.350
AFG1010-2.350
BAN1010-2.471
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA22040.625
WI21121.814
ENG21120.412
USA2020-2.908
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
Full Table