Live Report - Canada vs Pakistan - Canada restricted to 106 for 7

Mohammad Amir struck the first blow for Pakistan • Getty Images

Naseem Shah is convinced he has Johnson in his first over, caught behind. Replays, however, confirm the ball had missed the bat by almost a foot. Good thing, Babar didn't listen to him and opted for the review. Lots of plays and misses from Johnson, but one thing is clear: he is not holding back. He flays Naseem energetically over backward point and then drills him through point. Mohammad Amir is the only Pakistan bowler who has looked threatening. He's got his lengths spot on and made the ball talk.

And he gets rewarded, too. Gets the length ball to deviate sharply back into Navneet Dhaliwal and flattens his middle pole. Shaheen Shah Afridi then gets into the attack. He has a change of ends and strikes right away with a back-of-a-length ball that takes Pargat Singh's outside edge and flies to first slip.

Canada: 30 for 2 after six overs