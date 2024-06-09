Matches (12)
20th Match, Group B, North Sound, June 09, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Oman FlagOman
(16.2/20 ov) 117/5
Scotland FlagScotland

Oman chose to bat.

Current RR: 7.16
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 30/1 (6.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:OMA 152
Oman bat first in crucial Scotland encounter

Currie out with niggle for Scots, two changes for Oman

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
09-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Chris Sole practises ahead of Scotland's match against Oman in Antigua, June 8, 2024

Chris Sole practises ahead of Scotland's match against Oman in Antigua  •  ICC via Getty Images

Toss Oman chose to bat against Scotland
Oman won the toss and chose to bat first against Scotland, as the Group B action relocated from Barbados to Antigua for a crucial contest.
It was something of a surprise call from Oman's captain, Aqib Ilyas, given that the conditions at the Sir Vivian Richards stadium are yet to be tested in this tournament, and Scotland's captain, Richie Berrington, said he would have bowled first anyway, with so much at stake for them in particular in this contest.
"We're actually happy taking the ball first," Berrington said at the toss, adding that he was eyeing up a conspicuously short side of the ground which, as England found against Australia in Bridgetown on Saturday, could prove hard to defend if the Scots get on a roll.
One significant setback for Scotland is the absence of their seamer, Brad Currie, who played a key role in their victory over Namibia earlier this week. Nevertheless, they have a readymade replacement in Safyaan Sharif, who will be making his 200th representative appearance for Scotland.
The permutations in Group B are among the most fascinating in the tournament, but the tale of the tape is pretty simple for Scotland. With one win and one washout against England under their belt, another victory will leave them unbeaten going into their final match against Australia, and thereby qualification will be entirely in their own hands.
And, given the scale of England's own loss to Australia on Saturday, a slender defeat could also be sufficient, given they play their last game after England, and will by then know their net run rate requirements.
That's not to say that Oman will be a pushover, of course. Anything but, to judge by their own feisty display against Namibia in their group opener, which required a David Wiese special to separate the teams in the Super Over after a low-scoring duel. They have made two changes, with Naseem Khushi taking over from Kashyap Prajapati and Rafiullah for Shoaib Khan.
Oman: 1 Naseem Khushi, 2 Pratik Athavale (wk), 3 Aqib Ilyas (capt), 4 Zeeshan Maqsood, 5 Khalid Kail, 6 Ayaan Khan, 7 Mehran Khan, 8 Rafiullah, 9 Shakeel Ahmed, 10 Kaleemullah, 11 Bilal Khan
Scotland: 1 George Munsey, 2 Michael Jones, 3 Brandon McMullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 4 Matthew Cross (wk), 6 Michael Leask, 7 Chris Greaves, 8 Mark Watt, 9 Chris Sole, 10 Brad Wheal, 11 Safyaan Sharif.
OmanScotlandOman vs ScotlandICC Men's T20 World Cup

Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket

Oman Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
PS Athavale
caught5440
Naseem Khushi
caught109
Aqib Ilyas
lbw166
Zeeshan Maqsood
caught34
Khalid Kail
run out57
Ayaan Khan
not out2329
Mehran Khan
not out23
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total117(5 wkts; 16.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA22040.626
IND11023.065
CAN2112-0.274
PAK10100.000
IRE2020-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS22041.875
SCOT21030.736
NAM2112-0.309
ENG2011-1.800
OMA2020-0.975
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG22045.225
WI22043.574
UGA3122-4.217
PNG2020-0.434
NZ1010-4.200
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA22040.789
BAN11020.379
NED21120.024
NEP1010-0.539
SL2020-0.777
Full Table
