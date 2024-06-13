Rainy Florida awaits confident USA and demoralised Ireland

A flash-flood emergency is likely to wash out the game, in which case USA will qualify for the Super Eight at Ireland and Pakistan's expense

Match details

USA vs Ireland

June 14, Lauderhill, 10.30am local time

Big picture - Weather likely to end Ireland and Pakistan's hopes

Florida is in the midst of a tropical disturbance that has brought intense rainfall. And there's no respite for the remainder of the week. A flash-flood emergency in the region threatens to wash out the entire leg of matches at Central Broward Park.

Two days ago, Nepal vs Sri Lanka was washed out before there could be a toss. Friday's morning fixture between USA and Ireland will likely meet the same fate. If that happens, USA can celebrate; a Super Eight berth will be theirs along with India from Group A. It will mean a dagger through Pakistani hearts; it will seem inevitable after they opened their campaign with back-to-back losses to USA and India.

Ireland are entering this game with slim hopes of qualifying. Having begun the tournament with two morale-shattering losses themselves, including one to Canada , they need to win both their remaining games by considerable margins.

But instead of plotting and planning, they will likely be scouring weather forecasts, and that may not change anything. It's that bleak.

Form guide

USA LWWLW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Ireland LLWWW

In the spotlight - Monank Patel and Paul Stirling

Monank Patel missed Thursday's match against India due to a shoulder niggle. The USA captain has been in good form too; his half-century was pivotal in their taking the game missed Thursday's match against India due to a shoulder niggle. The USA captain has been in good form too; his half-century was pivotal in their taking the game against Pakistan into a Super Over. In the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, he struck two match-winning half-centuries against Canada, while a crucial 42 helped steer USA home against Bangladesh. While the team management is optimistic of him being ready for Friday, the rain may just come as a blessing in disguise to give him two extra days to recover in time for the Super Eight.

Aaron Jones captained USA in Monank Patel's absence against India • ICC/Getty Images

He can make heads turn with his robust approach in the powerplay, but Paul Stirling has endured a lean run lately, dismissed for 2 and 9 in Ireland's first two games. His highest score in seven T20Is since the start of May is 36 against Netherlands. Ireland will need much more than that if they are to compete. Stirling has been a part of several giant-killing acts during the course of his career. Can he come up with another to keep the group alive, if rain allows play?

Team news

Monank is likely to come in for Shayan Jahangir for the hosts.

USA possible XI: 1 Monank Patel (capt & wk), 2 Steven Taylor, 3 Andries Gous, 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Jasdeep Singh, 9 Saurabh Netravalkar, 10 Ali Khan, 11 Nosthush Kenjige/Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Conditions will probably dictate who among Ben White, the legspinner, or Craig Young, the fast bowler, play.

Ireland possible XI: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andrew Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Josh Little, 11 Craig Young.

Pitch and conditions

Heavy rain is forecast for the next three days. The pitches have mostly been under covers and that's unlikely to change. A state of emergency has been declared in five counties, including Broward where the stadium is located. It'll need a miracle even for the curators to simply have a look at the surface underneath.

Stats and trivia