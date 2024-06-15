Matches (18)
ABANDONED
30th Match, Group A, Lauderhill, June 14, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Washout in Florida takes USA through to Super Eight

The result also secured USA's place in the next T20 World Cup in 2026

ESPNcricinfo staff
14-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Dark clouds over the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, USA vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024, Lauderhill, June 14, 2024

No play was possible on Friday in Lauderhill  •  ICC/Getty Images

Match abandoned USA vs Ireland
USA have qualified for the Super Eight stage in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance, after their final group game against Ireland was washed out in Florida. The no-result gave USA five points, which was enough for a second-place finish behind India in Group A.
There was heavy rain in Florida all week and the outfield in Lauderhill was extremely wet on Friday morning. There wasn't enough time to get the outfield ready for play before the rain returned to end any chances of the match beginning.
USA had begun their campaign with a victory against Canada in Dallas, and then they upset Pakistan in a Super Over to become strong contenders to qualify for the Super Eight. Though they were then beaten by India, USA came to Florida needing only one point from the match against Ireland to qualify.
The result also ensured that USA would be among the automatic qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
Friday's washout eliminated Pakistan, Canada and Ireland from Group A, and all three teams are scheduled to play in Florida over the weekend, weather permitting. Canada play India on Saturday, while Ireland take on Pakistan on Sunday. Ireland are the only team in Group A without a win yet, having lost to India and Canada before the abandonment against USA.
IrelandUnited States of AmericaU.S.A. vs IrelandICC Men's T20 World Cup

