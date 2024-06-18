Matches (2)
T20 World Cup (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
Live
40th Match, Group C (N), Gros Islet, June 17, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
West Indies FlagWest Indies
218/5
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(4.5/20 ov, T:219) 28/1

Afghanistan need 191 runs in 91 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 5.79
 • Required RR: 12.59
forecasterWin Probability:AFG 4.61%WI 95.39%
Report

Unchanged Afghanistan bowl; West Indies bring in Hope, McCoy

Shepherd was home for the birth of his second child while Chase also made way for the hosts

S Sudarshanan
18-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Obed McCoy collected three wickets, West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, Sabina Park, May 26, 2024

Obed McCoy was brought in for his first game of the T20 World Cup  •  CWI Media/Athelstan Bellamy

Toss Afghanistan chose to bowl vs West Indies
In the final group game of the men's T20 World Cup 2024, Rashid Khan won the toss and Afghanistan opted to chase against West Indies.
While Afghanistan were unchanged, West Indies made a couple of tweaks in the teams' last match ahead of the Super Eight. Romario Shepherd had gone home for the birth of his second child, which gave Obed McCoy an opportunity in the XI. Shai Hope also replaced Roston Chase to add more batting mettle.
The teams were playing at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, a venue named after the West Indies head coach. The wind could play a huge factor with forecasts for it to blow at over 20kmph.
Rashid wanted his team to get a feel of chasing a total - they did so just once in this competition, against PNG - heading into the business end.
A fresh pitch was playing host to St Lucia's third match of this T20 World Cup.
West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Johnson Charles, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Shai Hope, 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Andre Russell, 7 Sherfane Rutherford, 8 Akeal Hosein, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Obed McCoy
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Gulbadin Naib, 4 Azmatullah Omarzai, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Najibullah Zadran, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Rashid Khan (capt), 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

Win Probability
WI 95.39%
WIAFG
100%50%100%WI InningsAFG Innings

Current Over 5 • AFG 27/1

AFG needed 192 runs from 92 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
caught03
Ibrahim Zadran
not out2320
Gulbadin Naib
not out56
Total28(1 wkt; 4.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG33064.230
WI33062.596
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG-----
AUS-----
BAN-----
IND-----
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
ENG-----
SA-----
USA-----
WI-----
Full Table