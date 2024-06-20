Live Report - WI vs Eng - T20 World Cup, Super Eight, St Lucia

Matthew Mott and Jonny Bairstow survey the middle during England's training session on Tuesday • ICC/Getty Images

Greetings one and all and welcome to the second match of Group 2 of the Super Eights! What a humdinger we have in store for you tonight.

In the red corner, we have England, their campaign as defending champions still alive after quite the scare in the group stages thanks to Australia and Mother Nature. All told, they seem to be better for it. What anxiety there might have been can now be filed away as character building, and the next phase comes with something akin to a clean slate.

In the yellow-maroon corner sit the West Indies, fresh from a flawless Group C campaign that has Rovman Powell’s charges dreaming of becoming the first hosts to win a T20 World Cup. Their individuals have been ticking along nicely; batters pocketing at least one nourishing score of note - Powell aside - with wickets shared among the quicks and spinners. Everyone’s eating.

The fact that this match is taking place in St Lucia, at the ground named after Daren Sammy, adds a little more on this from a narrative perspective. It was Sammy who led West Indies to their two short-format titles. Jos Buttler will emulate him should he reclaim the trophy he lifted at the MCG two years ago.