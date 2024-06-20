Matches (15)
RESULT
42nd Match, Super Eights, Group 2 (N), Gros Islet, June 19, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
West Indies FlagWest Indies
180/4
England FlagEngland
(17.3/20 ov, T:181) 181/2

England won by 8 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
87* (47)
phil-salt
Cricinfo's MVP
78.26 ptsImpact List
phil-salt
Report

Salt and England batters take West Indies down with ease

Defending champions drill co-hosts with aggressive top-order batting, winning with 15 balls to spare in Gros Islet

Vithushan Ehantharajah
Vithushan Ehantharajah
20-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Jos Buttler and Phil Salt gave England a powerful start, West Indies vs England, T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight, Gros Islet, June 19, 2024

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt gave England a powerful start  •  Associated Press

England 181 for 2 (Salt 87*, Bairstow 48*) beat West Indies 180 for 4 (Charles 38, Powell 36, Rashid 1-21) by eight wickets
A devastating 87 not out from Phil Salt, supplemented by an unbeaten 48 from Jonny Bairstow, saw England thrash West Indies by eight wickets in St Lucia. It was the kind of performance that set down a marker to the rest of the teams in the Super Eight of this T20 World Cup 2024.
The defending champions made light work of their target of 181, with a clinical 97-run stand between Salt and Bairstow earning victory with 15 deliveries to spare.
Played out on a fine batting deck at the Daren Sammy National Stadium, Jos Buttler opted to chase at the toss. Things looked precarious after seven overs, with West Indies getting 72 on the board for the loss of just Brandon King, who collapsed with a side strain early in the fifth over, having scored 23 off his previous 12 deliveries.
A diet of spin restricted West Indies' batters thanks to Adil Rashid - the pick of the bowlers with 1 for 21 from his four overs - and Moeen Ali, who would go on to remove Johnson Charles.
Rovman Powell promoted himself up the order to No. 4. And while it did not provide immediate results, the home skipper cashed in when Buttler decided to gamble with an over from Liam Livingstone in the 15th.
Powell took 20 from the over, striking Livingstone for three sixes down the ground in four deliveries. But an attempt at a fourth off Livingstone's final ball brought his downfall, caught low at short third by Mark Wood, returning to the XI in place of Chris Jordan.
It was the first of three wickets to fall in the space of 12 deliveries for just six runs. Jofra Archer removed Nicholas Pooran caught behind in the next over, before Andre Russell nailed a Rashid googly straight to wide long on.
That West Indies were able to reach 180 without any further loss from a positon of 143 for 4 with three overs to go owes as much to Sherfane Rutherford as it does to Wood. The former was able to find 28 from 15 deliveries, 13 of them off the latter as the 18th over was taken for 19.
England's pursuit began steadily enough, reaching 58 for no loss after six overs. Roston Chase's flat delivery eventually ended the opening stand on 67, trapping Buttler in front, before Moeen came and went, batting at No. 3 for the first time since March 2023.
Salt, remained, and though he did end up slowing down, Bairstow was on hand to pick up the slack, striking 46 off 21 up to the 16th over. It was then that Salt tagged back in, and unfurled a brutal attack on Romario Shepherd, striking the seamer for 30 with three fours and three sixes - the joint-most expensive over by a West Indian in a T20 World Cup.
The first of those boundaries brought up Salt's half-century from 38 deliveries, before he skewered any remaining jeopardy. It left West Indies to rue a half chance to remove Salt on seven in the third over, when he toed a hack across the line through to Pooran, who could not hold on.
more to follow...
West IndiesEnglandWest Indies vs EnglandICC Men's T20 World Cup

Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
ENG 100%
WIENG
100%50%100%WI InningsENG Innings

Over 18 • ENG 181/2

Match Coverage
England Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
PD Salt
not out8747
JC Buttler
lbw2522
MM Ali
caught1310
JM Bairstow
not out4826
Extras(lb 1, w 7)
Total181(2 wkts; 17.3 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
ENG11021.343
SA11020.900
USA1010-0.900
WI1010-1.343
Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG-----
AUS-----
BAN-----
IND-----
Full Table