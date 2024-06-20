Salt and England batters take West Indies down with ease
Defending champions drill co-hosts with aggressive top-order batting, winning with 15 balls to spare in Gros Islet
Vithushan Ehantharajah is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo
Over 18 • ENG 181/2England won by 8 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|not out
|87
|47
|lbw
|25
|22
|caught
|13
|10
|not out
|48
|26
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 7)
|Total
|181(2 wkts; 17.3 ovs)