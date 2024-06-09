Matches (16)
18th Match, Group C (N), Providence, June 08, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(19.2/20 ov) 159/5
Uganda FlagUganda

West Indies chose to bat.

Current RR: 8.22
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 39/2 (7.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:WI 167
West Indies opt to bat on 'typical Guyanese wicket'

Both teams were unchanged with captains expecting the surface to be slow

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
09-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Captains Rovman Powell and Brian Masaba chat at the toss, West Indies vs Uganda, Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Guyana, June 8, 2024

Captains Rovman Powell and Brian Masaba chat at the toss  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss West Indies chose to bat vs Uganda
West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to bat first in Guyana, expecting the Providence surface to be slow again, and therefore, easier to defend a score on.
Uganda captain Brian Masaba said they would have batted first as well, on account of what had happened in the previous night games at this venue (Afghanistan had dismissed New Zealand for 75 in the second innings, just yesterday.)
Both teams are coming off wins against Papua New Guinea and both are unchanged. This is Uganda's third match of the tournament. They had suffered a heavy loss to Afghanistan - also at this venue - in the tournament opener.
West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Johnson Charles, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Gudakesh Motie
Uganda: 1 Roger Mukasa, 2 Simon Ssesazi (wk), 3 Robinson Obuya, 4 Riazat Ali Shah, 5 Alpesh Ramjani, 6 Dinesh Nakrani, 7 Juma Miyagi, 8 Kenneth Waiswa, 9 Brian Masaba (capt), 10 Cosmas Kyewuta, 11 Frank Nsubuga
UgandaWest IndiesWest Indies vs UgandaICC Men's T20 World Cup

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Win Probability
WI 53.06%
WIUGA
100%50%100%WI InningsUGA Innings

Current Over 20 • WI 159/5

Live Forecast: WI 167
West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
BA King
bowled138
J Charles
caught4442
N Pooran
caught2217
R Powell
caught2318
SE Rutherford
bowled2216
AD Russell
not out1813
R Shepherd
not out55
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 3, w 4)
Total159(5 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA22040.626
IND11023.065
CAN2112-0.274
PAK10100.000
IRE2020-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS22041.875
SCOT21030.736
NAM2112-0.309
ENG2011-1.800
OMA2020-0.975
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG22045.225
WI11020.411
UGA2112-2.952
PNG2020-0.434
NZ1010-4.200
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA22040.789
BAN11020.379
NED21120.024
NEP1010-0.539
SL2020-0.777
Full Table
