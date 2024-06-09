West Indies opt to bat on 'typical Guyanese wicket'

Toss West Indies chose to bat vs Uganda
West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to bat first in Guyana, expecting the Providence surface to be slow again, and therefore, easier to defend a score on.
Uganda captain Brian Masaba said they would have batted first as well, on account of what had happened in the previous night games at this venue (Afghanistan had dismissed New Zealand for 75
in the second innings, just yesterday.)
Both teams are coming off wins against Papua New Guinea and both are unchanged. This is Uganda's third match of the tournament. They had suffered a heavy loss to Afghanistan - also at this venue - in the tournament opener.
West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Johnson Charles, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Gudakesh Motie
Uganda: 1 Roger Mukasa, 2 Simon Ssesazi (wk), 3 Robinson Obuya, 4 Riazat Ali Shah, 5 Alpesh Ramjani, 6 Dinesh Nakrani, 7 Juma Miyagi, 8 Kenneth Waiswa, 9 Brian Masaba (capt), 10 Cosmas Kyewuta, 11 Frank Nsubuga