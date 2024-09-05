Mongolia bowled out for 10, the joint-lowest total in men's T20Is
Singapore's 17-year-old legspinner Harsha Bharadwaj picked up six wickets for three runs
Singapore 13 for 1 beat Mongolia 10 (Bharadwaj 6-3) by nine wickets and 115 balls remaining
Mongolia collapsed for 10 all-out against Singapore, equalling the lowest score in a men's T20I, in the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A in Bangi. They matched the record low that Isle of Man had registered against Spain last year.
Singapore chased the 11-run target in just five balls, after losing a wicket on the first, to complete their second win in the competition. Mongolia have lost all four of their matches and are at the bottom of the table.
Harsha Bharadwaj took 6 for 3 in four overs for Singapore, the second-best figures in a men's T20I. The 17-year-old legspinner struck twice in the opening over and picked up five of the six wickets Mongolia lost inside the powerplay. As many as five batters scored ducks for Mongolia, who now have three of the four lowest totals in men's T20Is, all of which have come in 2024.
Mongolia batted for ten overs, playing out three maidens. Their partnerships for the fourth and the last wicket - each lasting 11 balls - were the longest in the game. In the chase, Raoul Sharma hit a six off his first ball and William Simpson sealed Singapore's victory with a four off the penultimate ball of the first over.