Mongolia bowled out for 10, the joint-lowest total in men's T20Is

Singapore chased the 11-run target in just five balls, after losing a wicket on the first, to complete their second win in the competition. Mongolia have lost all four of their matches and are at the bottom of the table

Mongolia batted for ten overs, playing out three maidens. Their partnerships for the fourth and the last wicket - each lasting 11 balls - were the longest in the game. In the chase, Raoul Sharma hit a six off his first ball and William Simpson sealed Singapore's victory with a four off the penultimate ball of the first over.