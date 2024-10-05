Matches (10)
BAN Women vs ENG Women, 6th Match, Group A at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Group A (N), Sharjah, October 05, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nigar Sultana
10 M • 253 Runs • 36.14 Avg • 91.66 SR
Murshida Khatun
8 M • 215 Runs • 26.88 Avg • 95.55 SR
DN Wyatt
7 M • 196 Runs • 28 Avg • 147.36 SR
A Capsey
8 M • 166 Runs • 27.67 Avg • 111.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rabeya Khan
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.71 Econ • 13.28 SR
Nahida Akter
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.15 Econ • 22.33 SR
S Glenn
7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.14 Econ • 10.14 SR
S Ecclestone
8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.82 Econ • 12.84 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
BAN-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Nigar Sultana (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilara Akter 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Disha Biswas 
Allrounder
Fahima Khatun 
Bowler
Jahanara Alam 
Bowler
Marufa Akter 
Bowler
Sobhana Mostary 
Middle order Batter
Murshida Khatun 
Opening Batter
Nahida Akter 
Bowler
Rabeya Khan 
Allrounder
Shathi Rani 
Opening Batter
Ritu Moni 
Allrounder
Shorna Akter 
Allrounder
Sultana Khatun 
Bowler
Taj Nehar 
Top order Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2064
Match days5 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

Fatima Sana leads from front as Pakistan give Sri Lanka the slip

In only fourth match since taking the captaincy, Fatima played a vital role with bat and ball

Harmanpreet set to end India's No. 3 roulette at T20 World Cup

Coach Muzumdar reveals decision was made long before they arrived in UAE

Sultana: 'Heartbreaking' not to play in Bangladesh, but our support here is brilliant

"We all are safe and representing our country and had a good win in front of a good number of people and back home they were very happy"

All-round Fatima Sana, spinners give Pakistan a winning start

Chasing 117, Sri Lanka were tied down by spin and could manage only 85 for 9

South Africa head in new direction with calm Laura Wolvaardt at the helm

Runners-up of last year's T20 World Cup have had to reboot with impetus on data a part of it

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK-W11021.550
SL-W1010-1.550
AUS-W-----
IND-W-----
NZ-W-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W11020.800
SCO-W1010-0.800
ENG-W-----
SA-W-----
WI-W-----
Full Table