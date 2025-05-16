Matches (8)
Kent vs Gloucester, 21st Match at Bristol, County DIV2, May 16 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
21st Match, Bristol, May 16 - 19, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Kent FlagKent
424 & 253
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
(T:162) 516 & 162/7

Gloucester won by 3 wickets

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Kent 424/10(110.4 overs)
1st INNINGS
Grant Stewart
182 (189)
Ajeet Singh Dale
7/110 (26)
Chris Benjamin
93 (244)
Tom Price
1/89 (27)
Gloucestershire 516/10(125 overs)
1st INNINGS
Cameron Green
128 (184)
Jake Ball
3/132 (30)
James Bracey
127 (192)
Nathan Gilchrist
3/141 (29)
Kent 253/10(84.4 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Chris Benjamin
58 (149)
Ben Charlesworth
3/5 (6)
Grant Stewart
41 (36)
Josh Shaw
2/48 (18)
Gloucestershire 162/7(43.1 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Cameron Green
67* (90)
Nathan Gilchrist
4/43 (15)
James Bracey
19 (38)
Grant Stewart
2/42 (12.1)
View full scorecard
Match details
County Ground, Bristol
TossGloucestershire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days16,17,18,19 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Anthony Harris
England
James Tredwell
Match Referee
England
Mike Smith
PointsGloucestershire 24, Kent 6
