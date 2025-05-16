Matches (8)
IPL (2)
County DIV1 (1)
County DIV2 (3)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
PSL (1)
Kent vs Gloucester, 21st Match at Bristol, County DIV2, May 16 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
21st Match, Bristol, May 16 - 19, 2025, County Championship Division Two
What will be the toss result?
GLO Win & Bat
41%
KEN Win & Bat
28%
GLO Win & Bowl
20%
KEN Win & Bowl
12%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Kent • 424/10(110.4 overs)1st INNINGS
182 (189)
7/110 (26)
93 (244)
1/89 (27)
Gloucestershire • 516/10(125 overs)1st INNINGS
128 (184)
3/132 (30)
127 (192)
3/141 (29)
Kent • 253/10(84.4 overs)2nd INNINGS
58 (149)
3/5 (6)
41 (36)
2/48 (18)
Gloucestershire • 162/7(43.1 overs)2nd INNINGS
67* (90)
4/43 (15)
19 (38)
2/42 (12.1)
Match details
|County Ground, Bristol
|Toss
|Gloucestershire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|16,17,18,19 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Gloucestershire 24, Kent 6
Match Coverage
Green stars again as Gloucestershire end three-year Bristol win drought
Ben Charlesworth sparks Kent collapse but hosts need steady hand to reach target of 162
Green-Bracey stand sets up Gloucestershire victory push
Home side scent rare Bristol win as Kent stumble in face of 92-run first-innings deficit
Cameron Green comes to Gloucestershire rescue with battling hundred
Bracey plays key role in innings-turning stand as hosts close in on first-innings 424
Gloucester Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|7
|12
|caught
|1
|7
|caught
|10
|30
|caught
|18
|32
|not out
|67
|90
|caught
|19
|38
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|8
|15
|not out
|11
|37
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 10, nb 6, w 1)
|Total
|162(7 wkts; 43.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>