A first-time winner beckons as South Africa face New Zealand in T20 World Cup final

Big picture: A shot at history

Some pictures speak more than words can convey.

Like Siya Kolisi looking skywards and roaring into the Parisian sky, before lifting last year's Rugby World Cup.

Like Grant Elliott, a South African by heritage, offering a hand to a crestfallen Dale Steyn after hitting the winning six to seal New Zealand's final at the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Like Katy Perry joining Meg Lanning's victorious Australian team on the winners' podium in front of a record 86,174 fans at the MCG in 2020.

Or, more recently, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - standing side by side, like brothers in arms, with the Indian flag, their medals and the World Cup trophy, before walking into the sunset.

On Sunday, South Africa and New Zealand will go toe to toe to earn the right to add to the iconic images and moments of the sport, for which one works hard for years, or decades in the case of Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, and Marizanne Kapp.

New Zealand have a shot at glory after 14 years, South Africa their second in two years, having vanquished Australia, the team that broke their hearts on a sparkling Cape Town afternoon last February.

Their journeys to the World Cup final have been somewhat similar. Filled with stunning wins that warmed the hearts. And losses that questioned - with a transition looming - the pathway structures that haven't exactly been able to replicate the benchmarks set by Australia and England. Which is why their appearance in the summit clash holds out hope for the women's game and the sport's expansion.

Dubai has a massive significance for both teams. South Africa lifted their only ever silverware - senior or junior - at a World Cup here in 2014 under Aiden Markram's captaincy. For New Zealand, this was the epicentre of their most recent finals heartbreak at the men's T20 World Cup in 2021.

Irrespective of what happens in the grand finale on Sunday, the women's T20 World Cup winner will have a new winner.

Can New Zealand do it for their old guard, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu? • ICC/Getty Images

Form guide

New Zealand WWWLW (last five T20Is, most recent first)

South Africa WWWLW

In the spotlight: Sophie Devine and Anneke Bosch

Fourteen years ago in Barbados, Ellyse Perry's boot intercepted an absolute rocket hit from Sophie Devine to prevent a boundary that would have sent the T20 World Cup final into a Super Over. A generation has come and gone, but Devine has willed herself to fight through the highs and lows. On Sunday, she has a rare opportunity to finish her captaincy career with the ultimate crowning glory.

Anneke Bosch 's batting until the semi-final had come in for sharp criticism from several quarters as she was striking below a run a ball. The team management was aware of it but continued to back her as they believed a big knock was around the corner. On Thursday, Bosch batted out of her skin to send Australia packing - her unbeaten 74 was a knock full of enterprise and innovation. After a performance for the ages, she will hope for another impactful innings.

Team news: Not many changes expected

There is little indication that both teams will greatly change with their XIs from the semi-final. South Africa have remained unchanged all tournament.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Georgia Plimmer, 2 Suzie Bates, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Sophie Devine (capt), 5 Brooke Halliday, 6 Maddy Green, 7 Isabella Gaze (wk), 8 Rosemary Mair, 9 Lea Tahuhu, 10 Eden Carson, 11 Fran Jonas

South Africa (probable): 1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Anneke Bosch, 4 Chloe Tryon, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Sune Luus, 6 Annerie Dercksen, 8 Nadine de Klerk, 9 Sinao Jafta (wk), 10 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 11 Ayabonga Khaka

Anneke Bosch was innovative during her unbeaten 74 in the semi-final • ICC/Getty Images

Pitch and conditions: Spin to win

The build-up to the last two major ICC finals was dominated by chatter around the pitch and conditions. In Ahmedabad, at last year's 50-over World Cup, you didn't know until a day before the final which surface was going to be used. In Barbados, this June, rain had been predicted all day with the threat of a hurricane - which eventually delayed India's departure - loomed. There is less drama this time around.

Pitches in Dubai have taken turn, and taking the pace off has been a ploy captains have often stuck by. Pakistan exploited this quite superbly against New Zealand. India realised the perils of playing three seamers when they conceded 160 in their opening game against New Zealand.

The absence of dew has been a reason why spin has been effective. Dew had reduced the toss to a lottery at the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE, but its effect has been minimal this time. While temperatures have considerably dropped in the last two weeks, it will still test players' fitness, especially because evenings continue to be muggy.

Stats and trivia

Bates is set to become the most capped player in women's internationals, surpassing Mithali Raj's tally of 333 matches.

Wolvaardt has overtaken Dane van Niekerk to become South Africa's highest run-scorer at a T20 World Cup.

New Zealand have lost just one wicket in the powerplay in this tournament.

Amelia Kerr's 12 wickets at this T20 World Cup are the third-most by a bowler at a single edition. Two wickets on Sunday will take her past Anya Shrubsole and Megan Schutt's joint record.

Bosch's 74 not out in the semi-final is the highest individual score of the tournament so far.

Quotes

"Playing that final, we put ourselves behind the eight ball. In such games, you have to be at 200%, and stay calm. We kind of got flustered, we do get flustered at times. But throughout this tournament, we have been calm and clear about how we want to go about things. It shows the growth of this team."

Allrounder Chloe Tryon on how South Africa have changed from last year's final