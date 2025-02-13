ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 women's T20I bowling winner: Kerr makes it count

Kerr sealed her place as player of the tournament with a performance for the ages to deliver New Zealand's maiden T20 World Cup.

She top-scored for her side and shared a fourth-wicket stand of 57 with Brook Halliday. In the second innings, she prised out two of South Africa's most dangerous batters then stamped out any hopes of a late fightback with a third wicket - all while battling cramp.

Her removal of Laura Wolvaardt, caught by Suzie Bates, dampened South Africa's mood, and five balls later she dismissed Anneke Bosch, who had found form with a devastating 74 not out against Australia in the semi-final. Some credit must also go to Kerr's powers of persuasion after she convinced her captain, Sophie Devine, to call for a review for caught behind for that second wicket.

No. 8 Annerie Dercksen eased to 10 off nine balls, but with 52 needed off the last three overs, New Zealand looked in control. Kerr made sure of it by removing Dercksen, significantly teaming up once more with Bates, to whom and Devine she paid tribute for being two of the team's elders who had had an influence on her career.

Key moment

South Africa had edged ahead of New Zealand's powerplay score thanks to the formidable opening pair of Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, but Eden Carson removed Brits in the seventh over. Kerr entered the attack in the eighth, and at the start of her next, she tossed one up outside off, tempting Wolvaardt, who picked out Bates at extra cover for a dismissal that took the wind out of South Africa's challenge.

Amelia Kerr was voted player of the final and of the tournament • ICC/Getty Images

What they said

"I just think back to myself as a kid that was batting with Sophie and Suzie in the nets, and when I was at primary school, in creative writing I wrote about winning a World Cup with Sophie and Suzie."

- Amelia Kerr

"I know we joke about being grandmas and mums and whatnot, but you feel a real sense of pride. Seeing them stand up and take opportunities, and to take moments like Melie [Amelia] today was unbelievable."

- Sophie Devine, New Zealand captain

