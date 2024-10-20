Matches (30)
NZ Women vs SA Women, Final at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Dubai (DICS), October 20, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GE Plimmer
10 M • 239 Runs • 23.9 Avg • 107.17 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 236 Runs • 23.6 Avg • 95.93 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 313 Runs • 34.78 Avg • 119.46 SR
T Brits
10 M • 307 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 103.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AC Kerr
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 12.38 SR
EJ Carson
9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 14.14 SR
N Mlaba
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6 Econ • 14.18 SR
M Kapp
7 M • 7 Wkts • 4.25 Econ • 20.57 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Sophie Devine (c)
Batting Allrounder
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Isabella Gaze 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Leigh Kasperek 
Bowler
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Molly Penfold 
Bowler
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Rowe 
Bowler
Lea Tahuhu 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2098
Match days20 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

New Zealand overcome Dottin's all-round brilliance for first T20 World Cup final since 2010

Dottin picked up four wickets and then blitzed 33 off 22 but New Zealand's spinners undid West Indies

No DNA, just RSA: SA channel a champion mindset for another final

They had beaten Australia earlier this year. And with tactics and belief in place, they knew they could do it again

The era of Australia's aura comes to an end

'One bad night doesn't necessarily define us as a team,' said injured captain Alyssa Healy

Healy opens up on injury: 'Probably took the wrong risk'

The Australia captain believed she may have been able to battle the pain for one match

Stats - Australia's crown slips as their unbeaten run at the Women's T20 World Cup ends

They had won 15 straight matches in this tournament until they were knocked out on Thursday by South Africa

Instant answers to T20 questions
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W44082.223
NZ-W43160.879
IND-W42240.322
PAK-W4132-1.040
SL-W4040-2.173
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W43161.536
SA-W43161.382
ENG-W43161.091
BAN-W4132-0.844
SCO-W4040-3.129
Full Table