Final (N), Dubai (DICS), October 20, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
158/5
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
(1.4/20 ov, T:159) 12/0

SA Women need 147 runs in 110 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 7.20
 • Required RR: 8.01
forecasterWin Probability:SA-W 29.64%NZ-W 70.36%
Report

South Africa opt to bowl, both teams unchanged

Both sides vying for their first white-ball title

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
20-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine with the T20 World Cup trophy at the Museum of the Future, T20 World Cup 2024, Dubai, October 19, 2024

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine with the T20 World Cup trophy at the Museum of the Future  •  ICC

Toss South Africa opt to bowl vs New Zealand
Laura Wolvaardt called correctly as South Africa elected to bowl first against New Zealand in their second straight T20 World Cup final, at the Dubai International Stadium.
South Africa have been unchanged all tournament. In fact, ten of the XI members on Sunday also featured in last year's final against Australia in Cape Town. New Zealand too went in with the same XI that beat West Indies two nights ago in Sharjah.
Wolvaardt wanted to do what has worked for them so far - they've won all four games chasing. Devine said New Zealand would've batted first anyway. So, both captains have got what they wanted.
This is New Zealand's first final since 2010, where Australia beat them by three runs at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. South Africa, meanwhile, are looking to go one better than last year, where they were beaten by Australia.
Suzie Bates, who played that 2010 final along with Devine, becomes the most-capped women's international, going past Mithali Raj's record of 333 appearances.
New Zealand: 1 Georgia Plimmer, 2 Suzie Bates, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Sophie Devine (capt), 5 Brooke Halliday, 6 Maddy Green, 7 Isabella Gaze (wk), 8 Rosemary Mair, 9 Lea Tahuhu, 10 Eden Carson, 11 Fran Jonas
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Anneke Bosch, 4 Chloe Tryon, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Sune Luus, 6 Annerie Dercksen, 8 Nadine de Klerk, 9 Sinalo Jafta (wk), 10 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 11 Ayabonga Khaka
South Africa WomenNew Zealand WomenNew ZealandSouth AfricaNZ Women vs SA WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
NZ-W 70.36%
NZ-WSA-W
100%50%100%NZ-W InningsSA-W Innings

Current Over 2 • SA-W 12/0

SA-W needed 147 runs from 110 balls
SA Women Innings
Player NameRB
L Wolvaardt
not out55
T Brits
not out45
Extras(w 3)
Total12(0 wkts; 1.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W44082.223
NZ-W43160.879
IND-W42240.322
PAK-W4132-1.040
SL-W4040-2.173
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W43161.536
SA-W43161.382
ENG-W43161.091
BAN-W4132-0.844
SCO-W4040-3.129
Full Table