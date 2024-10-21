Devine: 'Complete' victory over India set the tone

Long after the remnants of golden confetti and firecrackers that added to New Zealand's moment of glory had been cleaned up following their trophy presentation, Sophie Devine and her band of women strolled towards the centre of the Dubai International Stadium.

Some players kissed the turf as a mark of respect, others simply lay flat on their backs, arms spread out and eyes closed, soaking in the euphoria with the quiet calm of an empty stadium helping them connect with their inner sanctum.

Then there were happy phone calls made back home to families who must've either stayed up all night or woken up early to watch them play. Melie Kerr played a Kiwi folk song on her guitar, Suzie Bates called for a huddle and made a rousing speech that was applauded wildly, Lea Tahuhu , with a trophy in one hand, a chilled beer in another, was showing off some funky dance moves, while Devine led the singing of their team song.

The joyous mood was a reflection of how it was when New Zealand arrived at the ground for the final. Even if there was pressure, you couldn't quite tell. Their first act upon entering the arena was to huddle near the boundary with Devine taking out a piece of paper and reading out from it to peels of frenzied laughter and back-slapping.

"Well, we have a bit of a tradition before the start of each warm-up, someone gets nominated to do a joke of the day," Devine revealed later, about their ritual. "I was in charge of a joke, but I had a number of them, but I'm not sure if I can repeat any of them unfortunately. We'll keep it PG, but it's just a nice way to lighten the mood and have a bit of a laugh before we get stuck into business."

Only last month, they were thrashed 3-0 by Australia to take their winless sequence to 10 matches. The top order looked wonky and was far too dependent on Kerr and Devine for bailouts that merely kept them in the game. They scrapped to stay alive, picking players on potential, and prayed they would come good.

They landed in UAE as rank outsiders, not even dark horses, fully knowing their first match against India could make or break their campaign. It turns out they'd been preparing for it from a year out. The only bit of attention to detail they couldn't account for was the change in venue. They'd been preparing to play amid tea gardens in Sylhet but ended up plotting India's downfall around Dubai's ring of fire.

They laid down the marker right there, hitting 160 and using every bit of intel, like Devine's knowledge of Smriti Mandhana's propensity to step out to spin, having played with her at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. And then using that intel to set fields to target that weakness, like having a wide long-off and having her caught there inside the powerplay.

That win should've galvanized them; instead, they were given jolted by Australia in their second game. From there, they went on a roll, gathering unstoppable momentum to beat Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies coming into Sunday's final , where they went hard from get go, allowing no respite to the South African bowlers.

Sophie Devine poses with the T20 World Cup trophy • ICC/Getty Images

In this journey of 18 months, mostly comprising new lows they kept plummeting to, like a 3-0 sweep in Australia or going through an entire summer in England without a win, Devine and co fed off crumbs of comfort. Like the satisfaction of bowling out Australia in the second T20I, even though they couldn't chase it down. Or Georgia Plimmer , a teenage sensation, hitting her first fifty after averaging under 10 in her first year in T20Is.

"It's really hard to pinpoint one moment or one game," Devine said when asked about the turning point in their journey between the end of the previous T20 World Cup to this one. "Probably most recently is that India game, though. I think that was probably the most complete performance we've had since the World Cup in South Africa and everything did come together.

"As I said, it showed that belief and confidence in this group, and to put it together and to know that we could do it, I think was a massive moment for us and helped us on our journey to being here tonight with this [trophy] in front of us.

The New Zealand team having a nice sit down pitch side with the World Cup trophy and some chilled beverages pic.twitter.com/vBRnOMjLxb — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) October 20, 2024

"So hard to pinpoint because there's so much that goes into it. I mean everyone thinks about the games, but it's the work that goes on behind the scenes that a lot of people don't see. But, yeah, I think if you're talking about performances, that India one probably set the tone for us."

When Devine was crestfallen after a semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2016, she'd candidly reflected on how "not winning a World Cup trophy" despite having come close twice until then gave her sleepless nights. Now, sitting beside one, with a grin that didn't leave her face from start to finish as she patiently answered questions, Devine doffed her hat to the coaching staff in her moment of glory.

"Oh, I think the coaching staff don't get enough credit," Devine said. "They're probably the first ones to get absolutely slammed by critics, media, outsiders, and they get forgotten when a team wins, but they have been outstanding. They've stood with every single one of us players and backed us and believed in us, given us the confidence to know that when we play our best, when we play the brand of cricket that we want to, you can win World Cups.

"So, the likes of Ben Sawyer [head coach], Dean Brownlie [assistant coach] as well as Craig McMillan [batting coach] who's recently on board, Paul Wiseman [spin consultant], but I also think back to Craig Howard who had a really important role with the spinners previous to that. I think about Andre Adams [former bowling coach] and his impact around the group.

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu celebrate New Zealand's T20 World Cup win • ICC/Getty Images

"There's been so many people that have come into our environment and have added to it and have helped this team grow that to be able to, I guess, sit here with a World Cup trophy, it goes to them as well and everything that they've been able to give to the players, to the group, to New Zealand cricket.

"I think so much has to go to them. Obviously, we're the ones that do it out on the park, but the hours that they spend toiling away, planning, preparing players, Yeah, they really are the unsung heroes and so much credit has to go to them."

Devine's sense of humour was also perfectly intact when asked what it meant to the people of New Zealand. "Yeah, great question," she laughed. "I don't know how much it means because, well, firstly it's about 5am in the morning back in New Zealand, but I think the impact is going to take a bit of time to sink in.

"We've spoken about it before, the 2000 World Cup and the impact that have and that took years to see the swell of numbers and the interest in cricket grow and fingers crossed we can do that too back home as inspire that next generation of players.