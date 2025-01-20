Matches (21)
AUS-WMN U19 vs BAN-WMN U19, 9th Match, Group D at Bangi, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Group D, Bangi, January 20, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS-WMN U19
L
L
W
L
W
BAN-WMN U19
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 08:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUW199 M • 176 Runs • 25.14 Avg • 117.33 SR
AUW199 M • 128 Runs • 32 Avg • 121.9 SR
BAW195 M • 81 Runs • 20.25 Avg • 86.17 SR
BAW196 M • 69 Runs • 23 Avg • 107.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUW198 M • 15 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 10.33 SR
AUW194 M • 8 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 9.75 SR
BAW196 M • 10 Wkts • 3.95 Econ • 12.6 SR
BAW195 M • 7 Wkts • 5.14 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
AUW19
BAW19
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
Match details
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
