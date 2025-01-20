Matches (21)
PAK vs WI (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
ILT20 (4)
SA20 (3)
BBL (3)
Women's U19 T20 WC (6)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

AUS-WMN U19 vs BAN-WMN U19, 9th Match, Group D at Bangi, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Group D, Bangi, January 20, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Australia Women Under-19s FlagAustralia Women Under-19s
Bangladesh Women Under-19s FlagBangladesh Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
2:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KM Pelle
9 M • 176 Runs • 25.14 Avg • 117.33 SR
LK Hamilton
9 M • 128 Runs • 32 Avg • 121.9 SR
Fahomida Choya
5 M • 81 Runs • 20.25 Avg • 86.17 SR
Sadia Akter
6 M • 69 Runs • 23 Avg • 107.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ME Clark
8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 10.33 SR
Hasrat Gill
4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 9.75 SR
Nishita Akter Nishi
6 M • 10 Wkts • 3.95 Econ • 12.6 SR
Farjana Easmin
5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.14 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days20 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News

The Samoa vs Nigeria and the Pakistan-USA games were abandoned without a ball due to rain

With performance and participation, cricket in Nigeria hopes to shape people, their mindsets and value systems

We will be keeping tabs on how these five young women go at the latest edition of the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia

Find out when the tournament starts, what the format is, who the defending champions are, and more

It's almost the same squad that won the Asia Cup in Malaysia recently

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group B
TeamMWLPT
IRW191001
PAW191001
ENW191001
USW191001
Group C
TeamMWLPT
SAW191102
SOW191001
NGW191001
NZW191010
Group D
TeamMWLPT
BAW191102
AUW191102
NPW191010
SCW191010
Group A
TeamMWLPT
INW19----
MAW19----
SLW19----
WIW19----
Full Table