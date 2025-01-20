Nigeria stun New Zealand to set tournament alight
A round-up of results in the Women's Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia
Nigeria stunned New Zealand to post their maiden victory at the Women's Under-19 World Cup. This was their first completed game in their maiden Under-19 World Cup appearance after their first match was washed out on Saturday.
In a rain-affected game reduced to 13 overs a side, Nigeria scored 65 for 6 with contributions from captain Piety Lucky and Lilian Udeh. The chase started with New Zealand losing their opener Kate Irwin first ball to a run-out. Emma McLeod, the other opener, departed in the third over off the right-arm seamer Usen Peace's bowling. New Zealand kept losing wickets in the middle overs and were 49 for 5 at the end of 11 overs.
With 17 needed, the penultimate over fetched New Zealand eight runs with captain Tash Wakelin hitting a four off the last ball of the over. New Zealand needed nine off the final over but only managed only six runs off Udeh, as Nigeria sealed a thrilling two-run triumph.
Anika Todd and Wakelin made 19 and 18 respectively but that wasn't enough for New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Australia survived a scare against Bangladesh to complete their second straight victory in the Women's Under-19 World Cup. Chasing 92, they won with only two wickets in hand and four balls to spare.
Having lost the toss, Bangladesh slumped to 91 for 9 in 20 overs, with Afia Ashima top-scoring with 29 at No.7. Left-arm seamer Eleanor Larosa took two wickets in her first over to reduce Bangladesh to 18 for 3, and Caoimhe Bray and Tegan Williamson also picked up two wickets each.
Williamson was also needed at No. 10 in the chase, after Bangladesh offspinner Jannatul Maoua and some poor running between the wickets triggered Australia's collapse from 50 for 1 to 86 for 8. But captain Lucy Hamilton's 30 and Ella Briscoe's 11 off 22 balls sealed a two-wicket win in Bangi.
In Johor, fast bowler Isani Vaghela's 3 for 10 and offspinner Ritu Singh's 2 for 8 rattled Ireland as USA got off to a strong start in the Women's Under-19 World Cup. Their first match against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain.
After opting to bat, Ireland were all out for 75 in off 17.4 overs with Chetnaa Prasad, Aditiba Chudasama also chipping in with a couple of wickets each. USA chased down the target in 9.4 overs with opener Disha Dhingra top-scoring with 46 off 33. Dhingra smashed five fours and two sixes and put on 75-run stand with Chetna Pagydyala, who remained unbeaten on 23 not out. USA moved to the top of Group B with their eight-wicket win.