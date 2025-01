Nigeria stun New Zealand to set tournament alight

After opting to bat, Ireland were all out for 75 in off 17.4 overs with Chetnaa Prasad, Aditiba Chudasama also chipping in with a couple of wickets each. USA chased down the target in 9.4 overs with opener Disha Dhingra top-scoring with 46 off 33. Dhingra smashed five fours and two sixes and put on 75-run stand with Chetna Pagydyala, who remained unbeaten on 23 not out. USA moved to the top of Group B with their eight-wicket win.