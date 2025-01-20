Matches (21)
PAK vs WI (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
ILT20 (4)
SA20 (3)
BBL (3)
Women's U19 T20 WC (6)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

Samoa WU19s vs SA-WMN U19, 14th Match, Group C at Kuching, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Group C, Kuching, January 20, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Samoa Women Under-19s FlagSamoa Women Under-19s
South Africa Women Under-19s FlagSouth Africa Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Lourens
10 M • 202 Runs • 20.2 Avg • 114.77 SR
K Reyneke
10 M • 151 Runs • 16.78 Avg • 74.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Reyneke
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5 Econ • 13.71 SR
S Naidu
9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 16 SR
Squad
Match details
Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching
Series
Season2024/25
Match days20 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News

Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Australia begin with huge win against Scotland

The Samoa vs Nigeria and the Pakistan-USA games were abandoned without a ball due to rain

Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Australia begin with huge win against Scotland

How Nigeria's women put West Africa on cricketing map and at Under-19 World Cup

With performance and participation, cricket in Nigeria hopes to shape people, their mindsets and value systems

How Nigeria's women put West Africa on cricketing map and at Under-19 World Cup

Women's Under-19 World Cup: five players to keep a close eye on

We will be keeping tabs on how these five young women go at the latest edition of the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia

Women's Under-19 World Cup: five players to keep a close eye on

All you need to know about 2025 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Find out when the tournament starts, what the format is, who the defending champions are, and more

All you need to know about 2025 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Niki Prasad to lead India in Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025

It's almost the same squad that won the Asia Cup in Malaysia recently

Niki Prasad to lead India in Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group B
TeamMWLPT
IRW191001
PAW191001
ENW191001
USW191001
Group C
TeamMWLPT
SAW191102
SOW191001
NGW191001
NZW191010
Group D
TeamMWLPT
BAW191102
AUW191102
NPW191010
SCW191010
Group A
TeamMWLPT
INW19----
MAW19----
SLW19----
WIW19----
Full Table