Samoa WU19s vs SA-WMN U19, 14th Match, Group C at Kuching, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Group C, Kuching, January 20, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Samoa WU19s
A
SA-WMN U19
W
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SAW1910 M • 202 Runs • 20.2 Avg • 114.77 SR
SAW1910 M • 151 Runs • 16.78 Avg • 74.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SAW1910 M • 14 Wkts • 5 Econ • 13.71 SR
SAW199 M • 11 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 16 SR
Squad
Match details
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
