Matches (21)
PAK vs WI (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
ILT20 (4)
SA20 (3)
BBL (3)
Women's U19 T20 WC (6)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
ENG-WMN U19 vs PAK-WMN U19, 13th Match, Group B at Johor, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match, Group B, Johor, January 20, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG-WMN U19
W
L
W
W
NR
PAK-WMN U19
L
L
L
NR
A
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENW198 M • 198 Runs • 28.29 Avg • 139.43 SR
ENW194 M • 72 Runs • 24 Avg • 101.4 SR
PAW193 M • 66 Runs • 22 Avg • 85.71 SR
PAW193 M • 54 Runs • 27 Avg • 69.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENW194 M • 4 Wkts • 4.33 Econ • 18 SR
ENW192 M • 2 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12 SR
PAW193 M • 2 Wkts • 4 Econ • 27 SR
PAW193 M • 2 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 25 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
ENW19
PAW19
Player
Role
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News
Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Australia begin with huge win against Scotland
The Samoa vs Nigeria and the Pakistan-USA games were abandoned without a ball due to rain
How Nigeria's women put West Africa on cricketing map and at Under-19 World Cup
With performance and participation, cricket in Nigeria hopes to shape people, their mindsets and value systems
Women's Under-19 World Cup: five players to keep a close eye on
We will be keeping tabs on how these five young women go at the latest edition of the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia
All you need to know about 2025 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
Find out when the tournament starts, what the format is, who the defending champions are, and more