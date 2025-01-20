Matches (21)
PAK vs WI (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
ILT20 (4)
SA20 (3)
BBL (3)
Women's U19 T20 WC (6)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
NEP-WMN U19 vs SCO-WMN U19, 12th Match, Group D at Bangi, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, Group D, Bangi, January 20, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NEP-WMN U19
W
NR
NR
L
L
SCO-WMN U19
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NPW195 M • 83 Runs • 27.67 Avg • 71.55 SR
NPW1910 M • 60 Runs • 8.57 Avg • 48.38 SR
SCW197 M • 117 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 86.66 SR
SCW197 M • 35 Runs • 8.75 Avg • 39.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NPW194 M • 4 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 24 SR
NPW197 M • 4 Wkts • 4.15 Econ • 23.5 SR
SCW196 M • 6 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 20 SR
SCW195 M • 5 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 13.2 SR
Squad
NPW19
SCW19
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News
Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Australia begin with huge win against Scotland
The Samoa vs Nigeria and the Pakistan-USA games were abandoned without a ball due to rain
How Nigeria's women put West Africa on cricketing map and at Under-19 World Cup
With performance and participation, cricket in Nigeria hopes to shape people, their mindsets and value systems
Women's Under-19 World Cup: five players to keep a close eye on
We will be keeping tabs on how these five young women go at the latest edition of the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia
All you need to know about 2025 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
Find out when the tournament starts, what the format is, who the defending champions are, and more