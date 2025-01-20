Matches (21)
IRE-WMN U19 vs USA-WMN U19, 10th Match, Group B at Johor, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Group B, Johor, January 20, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IRE-WMN U19
L
W
L
L
NR
USA-WMN U19
L
L
L
L
A
Match centre Ground time: 08:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRW198 M • 153 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 95.03 SR
IRW198 M • 59 Runs • 9.83 Avg • 80.82 SR
USW196 M • 90 Runs • 18 Avg • 86.53 SR
USW196 M • 85 Runs • 14.17 Avg • 65.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRW198 M • 5 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 33.4 SR
IRW195 M • 4 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 20.5 SR
USW195 M • 6 Wkts • 4.06 Econ • 17 SR
USW194 M • 2 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 26 SR
Squad
IRW19
USW19
Player
Role
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
