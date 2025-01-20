Matches (21)
NZ-WMN U19 vs NGA-WMN U19, 11th Match, Group C at Kuching, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Group C, Kuching, January 20, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ-WMN U19
W
W
W
L
L
NGA-WMN U19
A
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZW199 M • 144 Runs • 24 Avg • 130.9 SR
NZW194 M • 25 Runs • 8.33 Avg • 71.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZW197 M • 9 Wkts • 4.11 Econ • 12.66 SR
NZW194 M • 5 Wkts • 4.15 Econ • 15.6 SR
Squad
NZW19
NGW19
Player
Role
Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
