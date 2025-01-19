Matches (15)
IND-WMN U19 vs WI-WMN U19, 8th Match, Group A at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Group A, Kuala Lumpur, January 19, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND-WMN U19
W
NR
W
W
W
WI-WMN U19
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
INW1910 M • 249 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 111.65 SR
INW195 M • 85 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 114.86 SR
WIW197 M • 96 Runs • 19.2 Avg • 82.75 SR
WIW196 M • 22 Runs • 7.33 Avg • 48.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
INW198 M • 12 Wkts • 3.54 Econ • 11.16 SR
INW195 M • 10 Wkts • 3.27 Econ • 9.9 SR
WIW192 M • 3 Wkts • 4.14 Econ • 9.66 SR
WIW191 M • 1 Wkt • 7 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
INW19
WIW19
Player
Role
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|19 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
