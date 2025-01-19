Matches (15)
IND-WMN U19 vs WI-WMN U19, 8th Match, Group A at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Group A, Kuala Lumpur, January 19, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
India Women Under-19s FlagIndia Women Under-19s
West Indies Women Under-19s FlagWest Indies Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GV Trisha
10 M • 249 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 111.65 SR
G Kamalini
5 M • 85 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 114.86 SR
NR Cumberbatch
7 M • 96 Runs • 19.2 Avg • 82.75 SR
AB Callender
6 M • 22 Runs • 7.33 Avg • 48.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SM Yadav
8 M • 12 Wkts • 3.54 Econ • 11.16 SR
Aayushi Shukla
5 M • 10 Wkts • 3.27 Econ • 9.9 SR
JKC Claxton
2 M • 3 Wkts • 4.14 Econ • 9.66 SR
AB Callender
1 M • 1 Wkt • 7 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
Match details
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days19 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
INW19----
MAW19----
SLW19----
WIW19----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
ENW19----
IRW19----
PAW19----
USW19----
Group C
TeamMWLPT
NZW19----
NGW19----
SOW19----
SAW19----
Group D
TeamMWLPT
AUW19----
BAW19----
NPW19----
SCW19----
