Sri Lanka dismiss Malaysia for 23 in massive opening win

Sri Lanka began with a huge win against Malaysia; India play West Indies later on Sunday

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Dahami Sanethma top scored for Sri Lanka with 55, Malaysia vs Sri Lanka, Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, Kuala Lumpur, January 19, 2025

Dahami Sanethma top scored for Sri Lanka with 55  •  ICC via Getty Images

Hosts Malaysia were shot out for just 23 in their maiden Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup appearance by Sri Lanka, who completed a 139-run win in the first of the two games on Sunday, in Kuala Lumpur.
Put in to bat, Sri Lanka rode on quick knocks from opener Sanjana Kavindi (30 off 13) and No. 3 Dahami Sanethma (55 off 52) to score 52 in the powerplay before Sanethma led the innings even as wickets fell at the other end, including two in the 17th over. Cameos from Hiruni Hansika (28 off 21) and Shashini Gimhani (13 off 7) powered them to 162.
In reply, Malaysia lasted 14.1 overs as left-arm spinner Chamodi Praboda struck twice in the second over to reduce the hosts to 2 for 3. Manudi Nanayakkara and Limansa Thilakarathna took two wickets each as no Malaysia batter reached double-figures and six were dismissed for ducks. Praboda finished with figures of 4-2-5-3.
The second game on Sunday is between India and West Indies from 2.30pm local time (12pm IST and 6.30am GMT).
