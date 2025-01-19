Matches (15)
MAS-WMN U19 vs SL-WMN U19, 7th Match, Group A at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Group A, Kuala Lumpur, January 19, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MAS-WMN U19
W
L
L
L
NR
SL-WMN U19
L
W
L
NR
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MAW198 M • 46 Runs • 6.57 Avg • 51.11 SR
MAW193 M • 13 Runs • 6.5 Avg • 65 SR
SLW1910 M • 211 Runs • 26.38 Avg • 106.56 SR
SLW198 M • 130 Runs • 18.57 Avg • 104 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MAW198 M • 8 Wkts • 4.53 Econ • 22.5 SR
3 M • 4 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 18 SR
SLW197 M • 7 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 16.14 SR
SLW195 M • 6 Wkts • 5.6 Econ • 17.66 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
MAW19
SLW19
Player
Role
Match details
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|19 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
English
English
