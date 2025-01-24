Matches (27)
Women's Ashes (1)
SA20 (1)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
England in India (1)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
Women's Super Smash (1)

MAS-WMN U19 vs NEP-WMN U19, at Johor, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Johor, January 24, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Malaysia Women Under-19s FlagMalaysia Women Under-19s
Nepal Women Under-19s FlagNepal Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nur Dania Syuhada
10 M • 59 Runs • 6.56 Avg • 51.75 SR
Suabika Manivannan
6 M • 26 Runs • 8.67 Avg • 26.8 SR
Puja Mahato
7 M • 128 Runs • 25.6 Avg • 63.68 SR
S Praveen
10 M • 69 Runs • 8.63 Avg • 46.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nur Dania Syuhada
10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.17 Econ • 21 SR
Marsya Qistina Binti
5 M • 5 Wkts • 5.85 Econ • 24 SR
Puja Mahato
7 M • 8 Wkts • 6.1 Econ • 14.75 SR
Seemana KC
5 M • 6 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
Johor Cricket Academy Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Match days24 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News

India blow away Sri Lanka to top Group A, West Indies qualify for Super Six

Hosts Malaysia were knocked out after finishing with three defeats in as many games

India blow away Sri Lanka to top Group A, West Indies qualify for Super Six

Ireland knock Pakistan out; Australia, Scotland, Bangladesh, England, USA, SA, Nigeria, New Zealand through to Super Six

It was the last day of matches for Group B, C and D with nine of the 12 Super Six spots confirmed

Ireland knock Pakistan out; Australia, Scotland, Bangladesh, England, USA, SA, Nigeria, New Zealand through to Super Six

India and Sri Lanka make it two-in-two with one-sided wins

Vaishnavi Sharma's 5 for 5, including a hat-trick, against Malaysia was the standout performance of the day

India and Sri Lanka make it two-in-two with one-sided wins

Nigeria stun New Zealand to set tournament alight

A round-up of results in the Women's Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia

Nigeria stun New Zealand to set tournament alight

Bowlers take centre stage as India and Sri Lanka start with massive wins

Sri Lanka began with a huge win against Malaysia before India brushed West Indies aside in the evening game

Bowlers take centre stage as India and Sri Lanka start with massive wins
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1933065.035
SLW1932142.667
WIW193122-2.119
MAW193030-5.261
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENW1932053.276
USW1931130.995
IRW193113-2.324
PAW193021-3.271
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1933065.576
NGW193113-1.857
NZW1931221.049
SOW193021-5.129
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUW1933062.837
BAW1932140.787
SCW193122-1.350
NPW193030-2.099
