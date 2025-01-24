Pakistan beat Samoa to end World Cup campaign on positive note

Pakistan signed off from the Women's Under-19 World Cup with a win over Samoa as the winless teams from the group stage of the tournament played for ranking spots in Johor on Friday.
The batters did it for Pakistan, though they were helped along by indiscipline on the part of the inexperienced Samoa bowlers, who conceded 21 extras, including 18 wides, after opting to field. The major contributions for Pakistan came from opener Maham Anees, who scored 28 in 42 balls, and Fatima Khan, who hit 25 in 14 balls with three fours and a six from No. 6. Three other batters also got in double-digits as Pakistan stopped at 136 for 8.
For Samoa, Norah Salima, the medium pacer, picked up three wickets and only went at five runs an over, but some of the other bowlers were less effective.
Samoa, who had scored 16 (against South Africa) and 40 (against New Zealand) in their two completed matches earlier, put up an improved show with the bat even though they had lost three wickets by the end of the third over. Haniah Ahmer, who ended with 4 for 17, picked up two of those wickets in the same over.
Indeed, Samoa kept pace with the asking rate for the first half of their innings, but they got to the ten-over mark with five batters gone. But with contributions - none bigger than opener Verra Farane's 19 - from around the batting line-up, they got to 84 before they were bowled out. A little more discipline with the ball, and it could have been much closer.