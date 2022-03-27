India 274 for 7 (Mandhana 71, Raj 68, Shafali 53, Klaas 2-38) vs South Africa

They may have found themselves chasing much more. India were in a strong position on 223 for 3 after 40 overs but a last 10 overs squeeze saw them score just 51 runs and lose four wickets at the end, to finish under 300. Two of South Africa's three frontline quicks, Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka went at over six an over, while Shabnim Ismail struggled upfront but returned well at the death. It was their fourth seamer, Masabata Klaas, and allrounder Chloe Tryon who kept things in check on a surface that is good for batting but where pace off the ball caused problems.

Shafali set the tone when she drove Ismail through the covers off the fourth ball of the innings and then hit her for three successive boundaries in her second over. Khaka replaced Ismail but offered too much width and Shafali found the boundary again, with ease. India's fifty came up in the ninth over, and they finished the powerplay on 68 without loss, their best in the tournament so far. Shafali's fifty, the first of the World Cup and third overall, came up shortly after, off 40 balls.

At that stage, Mandhana, largely a silent partner in the stand, had scored 26 runs off 42 balls. But when given the opportunity to make a statement, she did. Mandhana hit the first first six of the innings when Klaas offered a juicy pitched up delivery on legstump, and she smoked it over long-on.

None of South Africa's attack looked likely to be able to dismiss either of the openers, and none of them made the breakthrough. It was down to a mix-up, when Mandhana called for a single, Shafali said no, then yes, then left it too late to get going and was run out at the non-striker's end for 53.

Two overs later, Yastika Bhatia swept an innocuous Tryon delivery down the leg side and edged the ball onto her own stumps and South Africa were able to pull things back. For the next 10 overs, they gave away 39 runs and conceded just two boundaries. Mandhana brought up fifth in that time, off 69 balls, before Kapp was brought back to try and force a wicket.

Instead, she started with a full delivery down leg and Mandhana clipped her for four and then opened the face of the bat late to guide her through third man for four more, while Raj sent a half-volley through the covers for another boundary. Kapp was taken out and replaced by Klaas and ended the Mandhana-Raj partnership on 80 but only thanks to a superb catch from Tryon. Mandhana miscued a heave over the offside toward mid-off, where Tryon had to spring back to her right and then pull off a two-handed dive to grab the ball. She did all that, and flicked it casually away in celebration.

Raj was still there and continued to build with Harmanpreet. Raj brought up her 64th ODI fifty and 13th at a World Cup - the most by any player - off 69 balls and continued to demonstrate excellent timing and placement as she carved the ball between third man and point and beat the offside field. India entered the last 10 overs on 223 for 3, with a score of 300 in their sights.

They scored 11 runs off the first 14 balls and Raj wanted quick runs so she tried to loft Klaas over mid-off but Tryon moved smartly to her right to take another good catch and send Raj on her way for 68. Two overs later, Pooja Vastrakar hit Ismail straight to cover and the over after that, Harmanpreet holed out to mid-wicket but the ball fell short of Tryon, as she ran in.

Harmanpreet made good on her second chance and hit Kapp for successive boundaries but when Richa Ghosh tried to join the fun, she chose to do it off an Ismail slower ball and mis-timed it to mid-on, where Sune Luus back-pedalled to take a good catch. Sneh Rana was given out caught behind off Ismail twice but reviewed successfully both times. Harmanpreet, though, was bowled in the last over as India never really got going at the end.