BAN Women vs WI Women, 11th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Lahore, April 17, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sharmin Akhter
9 M • 476 Runs • 59.5 Avg • 74.72 SR
Nigar Sultana
10 M • 430 Runs • 53.75 Avg • 82.06 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 385 Runs • 55 Avg • 96.97 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 201 Runs • 25.13 Avg • 64.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nahida Akter
10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.19 Econ • 35.57 SR
Fahima Khatun
9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 27.41 SR
K Ramharack
10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.53 Econ • 30.58 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 16 Wkts • 4.29 Econ • 32 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
BAN-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Nigar Sultana † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilara Akter 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fahima Khatun 
Bowler
Fargana Hoque 
Top order Batter
Fariha Trisna 
Bowler
Ishma Tanjim 
Allrounder
Jannatul Ferdus 
Bowler
Marufa Akter 
Bowler
Sobhana Mostary 
Middle order Batter
Nahida Akter 
Bowler
Rabeya Khan 
Allrounder
Ritu Moni 
Allrounder
Sharmin Akhter 
Opening Batter
Shorna Akter 
Allrounder
Sumaiya Akther 
-
Match details
Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1452
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
Match days17 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W33061.494
PAK-W33060.857
SCO-W42240.136
IRE-W4132-0.052
WI-W3122-0.526
THA-W3030-1.880
Full Table