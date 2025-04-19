Matches (16)
PAK Women vs BAN Women, 14th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Lahore, April 19, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PAK Women
L
W
W
W
W
BAN Women
L
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W10 M • 297 Runs • 33 Avg • 67.8 SR
PAK-W10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 58.78 SR
BAN-W10 M • 543 Runs • 60.33 Avg • 75.83 SR
BAN-W10 M • 419 Runs • 52.38 Avg • 84.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W8 M • 15 Wkts • 4.39 Econ • 29.6 SR
PAK-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.55 Econ • 27.85 SR
BAN-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.16 Econ • 34 SR
BAN-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.32 Econ • 28.07 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK-W
BAN-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1455
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
|Match days
|19 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
