Matches (16)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
UAE A-Team Tri (1)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

PAK Women vs BAN Women, 14th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Lahore, April 19, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
PrevNext
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PAK-W Win & Bat
BAN-W Win & Bat
PAK-W Win & Bowl
BAN-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 297 Runs • 33 Avg • 67.8 SR
Sidra Amin
10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 58.78 SR
Sharmin Akhter
10 M • 543 Runs • 60.33 Avg • 75.83 SR
Nigar Sultana
10 M • 419 Runs • 52.38 Avg • 84.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nashra Sandhu
8 M • 15 Wkts • 4.39 Econ • 29.6 SR
Fatima Sana
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.55 Econ • 27.85 SR
Nahida Akter
10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.16 Econ • 34 SR
Fahima Khatun
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.32 Econ • 28.07 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK-W
BAN-W
Player
Role
Fatima Sana (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Aliya Riaz 
Allrounder
Diana Baig 
Bowler
Gull Feroza 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muneeba Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najiha Alvi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nashra Sandhu 
Bowler
Natalia Pervaiz 
Bowler
Omaima Sohail 
Top order Batter
Rameen Shamim 
Bowler
Sadia Iqbal 
Bowler
Shawaal Zulfiqar 
Batter
Sidra Amin 
Opening Batter
Sidra Nawaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Syeda Aroob Shah 
Allrounder
Match details
Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1455
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
Match days19 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier News

Sana's all-round heroics take Pakistan to ODI World Cup

To qualify, Scotland and West Indies need to win their next matches by big margins and hope Bangladesh lose badly to Pakistan

Sana's all-round heroics take Pakistan to ODI World Cup

Sultana 83* helps Bangladesh top table; Ireland post first win of the tournament

Bangladesh, with a game in hand, only need another victory to confirm their spot for the main event in India

Sultana 83* helps Bangladesh top table; Ireland post first win of the tournament

Amin, bowlers leave WI's World Cup hopes hanging by a thread

Pakistan, who are undefeated after three games in the qualifier, remain on track to qualify for the World Cup

Amin, bowlers leave WI's World Cup hopes hanging by a thread

Sultana, Moni fifties help Bangladesh register their highest successful ODI chase

In the earlier game, Scotland registered their second win of the campaign by taking down Thailand

Sultana, Moni fifties help Bangladesh register their highest successful ODI chase

WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller

Pakistan, meanwhile, rode on half-centuries from Muneeba and Aliya to go to the top of the table

WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK-W44081.098
BAN-W43161.033
SCO-W42240.136
WI-W4224-0.283
IRE-W4132-0.052
THA-W4040-1.845
Full Table