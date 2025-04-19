Matches (16)
THA Women vs WI Women, 15th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (D/N), Lahore, April 19, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Chantham
10 M • 365 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 73 SR
N Chaiwai
10 M • 225 Runs • 32.14 Avg • 68.18 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 418 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 94.57 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 66.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
T Putthawong
10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 28.21 SR
O Kamchomphu
9 M • 12 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 30.91 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.29 Econ • 31.72 SR
K Ramharack
10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 31.86 SR
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1456
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
Match days19 April 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier News

Sana's all-round heroics take Pakistan to ODI World Cup

To qualify, Scotland and West Indies need to win their next matches by big margins and hope Bangladesh lose badly to Pakistan

Sultana 83* helps Bangladesh top table; Ireland post first win of the tournament

Bangladesh, with a game in hand, only need another victory to confirm their spot for the main event in India

Amin, bowlers leave WI's World Cup hopes hanging by a thread

Pakistan, who are undefeated after three games in the qualifier, remain on track to qualify for the World Cup

Sultana, Moni fifties help Bangladesh register their highest successful ODI chase

In the earlier game, Scotland registered their second win of the campaign by taking down Thailand

WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller

Pakistan, meanwhile, rode on half-centuries from Muneeba and Aliya to go to the top of the table

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK-W44081.098
BAN-W43161.033
SCO-W42240.136
WI-W4224-0.283
IRE-W4132-0.052
THA-W4040-1.845
Full Table