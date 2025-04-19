Matches (16)
THA Women vs WI Women, 15th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match (D/N), Lahore, April 19, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Recent Performance
Last five matches
THA Women
W
L
L
L
L
WI Women
W
L
W
L
W
Ground time: 06:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
THA-W10 M • 365 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 73 SR
THA-W10 M • 225 Runs • 32.14 Avg • 68.18 SR
WI-W10 M • 418 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 94.57 SR
WI-W10 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 66.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
THA-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 28.21 SR
THA-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 30.91 SR
WI-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.29 Econ • 31.72 SR
WI-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 31.86 SR
Squad
THA-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1456
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
|Match days
|19 April 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
