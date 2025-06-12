Australia ahead after Cummins, Rabada and Ngidi dominate pulsating second day

Australia 212 and 144 for 8 (Carey 43, Ngidi 3-35, Rabada 3-44) lead South Africa 138 (Bedingham 45, Bavuma 36, Cummins 6-28) by 218 runs

It was, once again, a day for bowlers. Fourteen wickets fell on day two, the same number as the first day, for a total of 28 wickets in six sessions.

Where things stand at the end of the day is that South Africa will already have to pull off the fourth-highest successful chase at Lord's , and do it against Australia's unrelenting attack. That means it's probably still advantage Australia after a breathless seven-and-half-hours in a final that has hit fast-forward.

South Africa resumed on 43 for 4, 169 runs behind Australia's 212 and on a go-slow. Temba Bavuma had laboured his way to 3 off 37 overnight as South Africa's innings ground to a halt , but he showed more initiative on the second morning. He struck two glorious lofted drives in Mitchell Starc's second over of the day and looked to be finding his touch. Bavuma was on 17 before he was given out lbw off a Josh Hazlewood delivery that nipped in and struck his back pad, and he reluctantly reviewed. To everyone's disbelief including Bavuma's, Snicko showed an inside-edge. Bavuma went on to drive Hazelwood and Starc over the covers and pull Pat Cummins into the stands for six in what looked like an increasingly authoritative stay at the crease.

For the second time in two days, Kagiso Rabada dismissed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in the same over • AFP/Getty Images

His partnership with David Bedingham grew to 64 and it took a moment of magic in the field to separate them. Bavuma drove Cummins in the air and to the right of Marnus Labuschagne, who dived full length a cover and pouched it with both hands.

Bavuma's dismissal sent South Africa back into their shells. Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne scored 17 nervy runs in the next 52 balls and both looked vulnerable. Bedingham was drawn into a false stroke by Hazlewood and Verreynne was on 1 when he edged Beau Webster just short of Smith at second slip. But the moment of controversy came when Bedingham edged Webster onto the flap of his pad. Alex Carey moved towards him in an attempt to take a catch and the ball bobbled into and then out of Bedingham's pad flap. At that moment, Bedingham reached for the ball and dropped it close to his foot. Khawaja and Smith began appealing for obstructing the field, and there was some excitement before it was decided the ball was dead. Bedingham responded by hitting the next ball, a half-volley, for four and South Africa went to lunch on 121 for 5, 91 runs behind.

More drama ensued after the break when Cummins hit Verreynne on the pad as he shuffled across, and the ball deflected to fine leg. Verreynne attempted a run, Cummins turned to appeal, and the pair collided, by which point a throw had come in and there was also the chance of a run-out. Cummins asked for a review on the lbw and replays suggested the ball would have gone on to hit leg stump. Three balls later, Jansen handed Cummins a simple return catch, and at 126 for 7 South Africa were in disarray.

Cummins completed his five-for when he had Bedingham caught behind off a thin edge three overs later and then got his 300th when Rabada nailed a pull to Webster at deep square. Cummins finished with 6 for 28 in a final analysis that included six maiden overs out of 18.1 and barely a bad ball. Crucially, he gave Australia an important lead that could still have a decisive say on this game.

The same can be said of South Africa's collapse. They lost 5 for 12 in 35 balls; Australia had lost 5 for 20 in the same time on day one.

South Africa came out looking flat as Labuschagne took Rabada's opening over for seven. Rabada and Jansen bowled three no-balls in the first four overs, but started to find their rhythm when Rabada hit Labuschagne on the pad in his third over and then induced an outside edge.

Marco Jansen dropped Mitchell Starc in the final over of the day • ICC/Getty Images

In the next over, Jansen thought he had Khawaja caught behind and Bavuma burned a review to see daylight between bat and ball. It took until the 11th over for things to start happening for South Africa. For the second time in the match, Rabada struck twice in an over, against the same two batters. Usman Khawaja was caught behind poking outside off and Cameron Green edged to third slip. Steven Smith sought to restore order with a straight drive that went for four. Australia went to tea on 32 for 2, 106 ahead.

As was the case on day one, the evening session could only be described with one word: mayhem. Jansen bowled a marathon spell either side of the break and was into his eighth over when he offered Labuschagne a full one that was just short of driving length, and he nicked off.

Khawaja, Labuschagne and Green had collectively scored 49 runs in this match, the worst return by an Australian top three since 1890.

Then came Ngidi. After three unspectacular overs post-tea, he went fullish and straight. Smith missed and was hit on the back pad and Bavuma was convinced to review again and was successful. Ngidi then hit Webster on the back pad with a ball that tailed in and the No. 6 reviewed unsuccessfully. In the next over Wiaan Mulder beat Travis Head's inside-edge and the ball ricocheted off his pads onto the stumps, and then came the delivery of the evening: Ngidi's yorker to Cummins. It thundered into middle and off and Australia were 73 for 7.

But just as South Africa may have started to sniff something special, their momentum drained away. Carey and Starc put on 61 for the eighth wicket at a good clip - 4.31 runs an over - before Rabada had one last word on the day. He got the ball to move back into Carey from around the wicket and had him out lbw in an over peppered with no-balls. All told, Rabada bowled five on the day and six in the match so far and South Africa have overstepped 19 times.