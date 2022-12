India look to climb up WTC table as Bangladesh watch Shakib's fitness

India's eyes will be firmly on their WTC chances ; they currently sit fourth on the table behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka, and have six Tests left in this cycle - two in Bangladesh and four against Australia at home. India can only afford to lose one of those, so they cannot afford to go in rusty, even if they last played a Test five months ago. They are also without some of their prime Test players Rohit Sharma ( at least for the first game ), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja which puts the onus on stand-in captain KL Rahul to rally his troops and get the most out of a fairly inexperienced bowling attack. R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav may have played more than 50 Tests each but even the most recent of them date back to early 2022.