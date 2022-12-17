India inch closer to Chattogram success despite Zakir Hasan resistance

The debutant hit a classy hundred, and Shakib held India off late in the day, but the visitors needed only four more wickets by stumps

Bangladesh 150 and 272 for 6 (Zakir 100, Shanto 67, Shakib 40*, Axar 3-50) need another 241 runs to beat India 404 and 258 for 2 dec

Axar Patel helped India inch closer towards clinching the first Test in Chattogram, striking twice with the second new ball on the fourth evening to get rid of Mushfiqur Rahim and Nurul Hasan in the space of six deliveries. Debutant Zakir Hasan , who led Bangladesh's defiance on the day, had fallen for a fighting 100 prior to that, when he inside-edged on to his pad - the ball popped up to Virat Kohli at slip, with R Ashwin finally adding to his wickets' column.

Shakib Al Hasan provided entertainment late in the day to end unbeaten on 40, having swung his bat to loft, swipe and slash the spinners, but by stumps Bangladesh still needed 241 while India needed four wickets.

The evening session had begun with Bangladesh three down, and Zakir and Mushfiqur at the crease. The left-right combination didn't mind attacking the spinners, piling up 31 runs - including four fours and a six - off the first seven overs after resumption, with Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar in operation.

That phase featured a confident straight loft by Zakir to dispatch Kuldeep for six, and a sweep behind the wicket off Axar to get to his century off 219 balls. His patience, concentration and application on a pitch with turn and bounce - and against a highly skilful attack in his very first Test - stood out.

Axar Patel celebrates with Shubman Gill after dismissing Yasir Ali • AFP/Getty Images

India kept attacking with a bunch of close-in fielders surrounding the batters each time the spinners bowled. In the 80th over, they were a tad unlucky as Shakib was hit in front by Axar and India lost their review, with replays showing a faint inside edge. To add to that, Shakib deposited Axar for four and six off the next two balls.

The new ball wasn't taken until the 85th over and right away the fresh, hard ball started playing tricks. Mushfiqur was rapped on the glove when Axar got some extra bounce from a full delivery, which brought the physio onto the park.

The next over, India changed up the pace, bringing on Umesh Yadav, and again Bangladesh had a touch of luck go their way. Pant dropped Mushfiqur second ball, when an outside edge flew to his right. Five balls later, Axar turned one past his outside edge to leave the stumps splattered and India finally had their wicket.

New batter Nurul edged the first ball he faced for three, but two deliveries later was stumped by Pant, pushing at a ball turning past his outside edge. Now, India smelled victory.

But Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz batted out the next 14 overs to see out the day, add 34 runs and frustrate India.