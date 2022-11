India and New Zealand go back to T20 drawing board

India are still trying to figure out how to get the best out of Rishabh Pant in this format. For someone who looks tailor-made for T20 cricket, not being able to nail a spot in the playing XI is perplexing. In the middle order, he is expected to attack straightaway but a first-ten-balls strike rate of 112.94 paints a very different picture. This year, he also opened in three games . Is that the role India now want to try him in?