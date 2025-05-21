Matches (9)
U.S.A. vs Oman, 69th Match at Lauderhill, WCL 2, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

69th Match, Lauderhill, May 21, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Oman FlagOman
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
United States of AmericaUnited States of America
171250240.776
4
OmanOman
17962200.037
Last five matches
Ground time: 09:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Milind Kumar
8 M • 397 Runs • 79.4 Avg • 106.72 SR
MD Patel
10 M • 351 Runs • 35.1 Avg • 87.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NP Kenjige
10 M • 19 Wkts • 4.05 Econ • 28.21 SR
SN Netravalkar
9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 28.93 SR
Squad
USA
Role
Monank Patel † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jasdeep Singh (vc)
Bowler
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Juanoy Drysdale 
Allrounder
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Sanjay Krishnamurthi 
Allrounder
Milind Kumar 
Allrounder
Saiteja Mukkamalla 
Opening Batter
Saurabh Netravalkar 
Bowler
Smit Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Shadley van Schalkwyk 
Allrounder
Yasir Mohammad 
-
Match details
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4874
Match days21 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

