Matches (9)
IPL (2)
County DIV1 (1)
County DIV2 (4)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
PSL (1)
Ireland vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Dublin, IRE vs WI, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, Dublin, May 21, 2025, West Indies tour of Ireland
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
IRE Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
IRE Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ireland
L
W
L
W
L
West Indies
L
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE10 M • 384 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 77.26 SR
IRE10 M • 347 Runs • 34.7 Avg • 75.59 SR
WI10 M • 432 Runs • 61.71 Avg • 90.56 SR
9 M • 425 Runs • 106.25 Avg • 120.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.6 Econ • 35.33 SR
IRE8 M • 8 Wkts • 5.21 Econ • 24.75 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 26.84 SR
10 M • 11 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 44.72 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Ireland won by 2 wickets (with 31 balls remaining)
16-Jan-2022
Ireland won by 5 wickets (with 21 balls remaining) (D/L method)
13-Jan-2022
West Indies won by 24 runs
08-Jan-2022
West Indies won by 5 wickets (with 64 balls remaining) (D/L method)
12-Jan-2020
West Indies won by 1 wicket (with 1 ball remaining)
09-Jan-2020
Squad
IRE
WI
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Castle Avenue, Dublin
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4873
|Match days
|21 May 2025 - day (50-over match)