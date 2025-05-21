Matches (9)
IPL (2)
County DIV1 (1)
County DIV2 (4)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
PSL (1)

Ireland vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Dublin, IRE vs WI, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Dublin, May 21, 2025, West Indies tour of Ireland
Prev
Next
Ireland FlagIreland
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
9:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
What will be the toss result?
IRE Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
IRE Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 14:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HT Tector
10 M • 384 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 77.26 SR
C Campher
10 M • 347 Runs • 34.7 Avg • 75.59 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 432 Runs • 61.71 Avg • 90.56 SR
SE Rutherford
9 M • 425 Runs • 106.25 Avg • 120.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CA Young
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.6 Econ • 35.33 SR
C Campher
8 M • 8 Wkts • 5.21 Econ • 24.75 SR
AS Joseph
8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 26.84 SR
G Motie
10 M • 11 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 44.72 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IRE
WI
Match details
Castle Avenue, Dublin
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4873
Match days21 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question