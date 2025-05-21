Matches (9)
U.A.E. vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Sharjah, UAE vs BAN, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Sharjah, May 21, 2025, Bangladesh tour of United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 17:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Waseem
10 M • 438 Runs • 48.67 Avg • 157.55 SR
Asif Khan
10 M • 267 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 126.54 SR
Litton Das
10 M • 195 Runs • 21.67 Avg • 121.11 SR
Parvez Hossain Emon
5 M • 163 Runs • 32.6 Avg • 168.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Jawadullah
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 13.68 SR
Simranjeet Singh
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.12 Econ • 13.63 SR
Rishad Hossain
9 M • 16 Wkts • 9.32 Econ • 11.62 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
9 M • 14 Wkts • 10.36 Econ • 14.92 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3189
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.25, Interval 20.25-20.45, Second Session 20.45-22.10
Match days21 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh in United Arab Emirates News

Waseem and UAE make history after acing 206 chase against Bangladesh

The home side held their nerve in a dramatic final over to seal their first ever T20I win against Bangladesh

Waseem and UAE make history after acing 206 chase against Bangladesh

UAE vs Bangladesh: Additional T20I to be played on May 21

BCB had requested the UAE board to play the extra game as Bangladesh are still unsure about their Pakistan tour

UAE vs Bangladesh: Additional T20I to be played on May 21

Parvez Hossain Emon hits 53-ball hundred as Bangladesh brush off UAE

Muhammad Jawadullah's four-for goes in vain for UAE as Bangladesh take 1-0 lead

Parvez Hossain Emon hits 53-ball hundred as Bangladesh brush off UAE

Mustafizur cleared to join DC for remaining IPL 2025 league games

Mustafizur has been granted a no-objection certificate only for the period from May 18 to May 24

Mustafizur cleared to join DC for remaining IPL 2025 league games

Bangladesh are all systems go for two-game face-off against T20I-happy UAE

UAE are returning to their favourite format after a poor run in ODIs, while Bangladesh are gearing up for a busy season against some strong teams

Bangladesh are all systems go for two-game face-off against T20I-happy UAE
