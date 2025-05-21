Matches (9)
U.A.E. vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Sharjah, UAE vs BAN, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Sharjah, May 21, 2025, Bangladesh tour of United Arab Emirates
Recent Performance
Last five matches
U.A.E.
W
L
W
L
W
Bangladesh
W
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 17:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
UAE10 M • 438 Runs • 48.67 Avg • 157.55 SR
UAE10 M • 267 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 126.54 SR
BAN10 M • 195 Runs • 21.67 Avg • 121.11 SR
5 M • 163 Runs • 32.6 Avg • 168.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.81 Econ • 13.68 SR
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.12 Econ • 13.63 SR
BAN9 M • 16 Wkts • 9.32 Econ • 11.62 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 10.36 Econ • 14.92 SR
Squad
UAE
BAN
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3189
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.25, Interval 20.25-20.45, Second Session 20.45-22.10
|Match days
|21 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
