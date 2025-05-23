Five reasons Bangladesh couldn't pass the UAE test

Bangladesh bowlers made it easy for UAE to swing hard
In terms of numbers, Bangladesh hit more sixes than UAE in the three-match series, but UAE hit more fours, and that meant they led the boundary count. UAE also had two other factors in their favour. They hit fours and sixes in clusters, and since they chased in all three games, they timed those clusters well.
This was mainly due to how the Bangladesh bowlers missed their lengths. Granted that there was dew whenever they bowled, but they couldn't quite grasp how big-hitters like Muhammad Waseem
and Asif Khan
operated. Both batters often telegraphed their intention to go leg side, but the bowlers, particularly spinners Mahedi Hasan
and Tanvir Islam
, still allowed them the room to swing their arms to take the ball high over the midwicket or mid-on boundaries.
And fast bowlers Nahid Rana
and Hasan Mahmud
were far too wide or far too short far too often. Tanzim Hasan
found it hard to grip the ball, and Shoriful Islam
started off well in both appearances, but then lost his steam, losing pace and losing his lengths.
UAE tackled the dew, Bangladesh complained about it
UAE's Haider Ali
said after the third T20I that he often bowls with the wet ball in training to prepare for the familiar Sharjah dew. Although it is not clear whether the Bangladesh bowlers did the same, their captain Litton Das
complained about the dew after each match. Dew can only be encountered with practical methods. Complaining about something that affects a lot of games in Asian conditions took Bangladesh nowhere.
When they beat West Indies 3-0 without many of their top players in December, Bangladesh seemed to adjust better to conditions. It's also true that Bangladesh like pitches that produce 140-150 runs, which was the case in Kingstown then. They won all three games defending low totals, with their spinners bowling well under lights. There was no dew then, though, something that frustrated them in Sharjah.
Batters have a hit-and-miss series
Despite putting up scores like 191 and 205, Bangladesh's batting generally lacked consistency. Parvez Hossain Emon
struck a century and Tanzid Hasan
got a half-century. The openers generally gave the team good starts - Tanzid went well in all three matches. But more was expected from Litton and Towhid Hridoy
.
Litton is slowly coming back into some batting form. But Hridoy couldn't get the team out of trouble when he had the opportunity in the third game.
There also appears to be some lack of clarity about Najmul Hossain Shanto
, who got to play only the second game. Jaker Ali
took his opportunity in the third game when the top and middle order collapsed, but Mahedi and Shamim Hossain
have hit-or-miss roles that they couldn't capitalise on.
The missing pace frontman
Even before the Bangladesh players boarded their flight to the UAE, there was confusion about their squad composition. Delhi Capitals (DC) had announced that Mustafizur Rahman
would be joining them at IPL 2025, but the BCB said it hadn't been approached for the no-objection certificate. Once the documents came through, the BCB allowed Mustafizur to leave for the IPL after the first match against UAE.
That made a difference, Bangladesh losing a bowler who returned 2 for 17 in the first T20I, which was the only one they won. His absence became all the more glaring as the inexperienced bowlers failed to contain the UAE batters in the next two games.
Carrying the scars to Pakistan
Bangladesh would have expected to have a fairly easy time of it in Sharjah heading into the bigger series in Pakistan. How things have changed! It is now crucial that the players pick up the pieces from the series against the 15th-ranked team in T20Is. Not to forget, they had earlier lost 2-1 to USA last year. Against UAE, Bangladesh's lack of game awareness stuck out. Pakistan are next, a team that is much better than UAE, that too in home conditions. Can Bangladesh lift themselves in Lahore?