Five reasons Bangladesh couldn't pass the UAE test

Bangladesh's summer of T20Is started off on the wrong foot when UAE beat them 2-1 in Sharjah this week. ESPNcricinfo looks at the various issues that have cropped up during the three matches for the team.

Bangladesh bowlers made it easy for UAE to swing hard

In terms of numbers, Bangladesh hit more sixes than UAE in the three-match series, but UAE hit more fours, and that meant they led the boundary count. UAE also had two other factors in their favour. They hit fours and sixes in clusters, and since they chased in all three games, they timed those clusters well.

This was mainly due to how the Bangladesh bowlers missed their lengths. Granted that there was dew whenever they bowled, but they couldn't quite grasp how big-hitters like Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan operated. Both batters often telegraphed their intention to go leg side, but the bowlers, particularly spinners Mahedi Hasan and Tanvir Islam , still allowed them the room to swing their arms to take the ball high over the midwicket or mid-on boundaries.

UAE tackled the dew, Bangladesh complained about it

UAE's Haider Ali said after the third T20I that he often bowls with the wet ball in training to prepare for the familiar Sharjah dew. Although it is not clear whether the Bangladesh bowlers did the same, their captain Litton Das complained about the dew after each match. Dew can only be encountered with practical methods. Complaining about something that affects a lot of games in Asian conditions took Bangladesh nowhere.

When they beat West Indies 3-0 without many of their top players in December, Bangladesh seemed to adjust better to conditions. It's also true that Bangladesh like pitches that produce 140-150 runs, which was the case in Kingstown then. They won all three games defending low totals, with their spinners bowling well under lights. There was no dew then, though, something that frustrated them in Sharjah.

Parvez Hossain Emon's century in the first T20I was one of the few highlights for Bangladesh • Emirates Cricket Board

Batters have a hit-and-miss series

Litton is slowly coming back into some batting form. But Hridoy couldn't get the team out of trouble when he had the opportunity in the third game.

The missing pace frontman

Even before the Bangladesh players boarded their flight to the UAE, there was confusion about their squad composition. Delhi Capitals (DC) had announced that Mustafizur Rahman would be joining them at IPL 2025, but the BCB said it hadn't been approached for the no-objection certificate. Once the documents came through, the BCB allowed Mustafizur to leave for the IPL after the first match against UAE.

That made a difference, Bangladesh losing a bowler who returned 2 for 17 in the first T20I, which was the only one they won. His absence became all the more glaring as the inexperienced bowlers failed to contain the UAE batters in the next two games.

