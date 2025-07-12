Matches (17)
ENG Women vs IND Women, 5th T20I at Birmingham, ENG-W vs IND-W, Jul 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th T20I (N), Birmingham, July 12, 2025, India Women tour of England
England Women FlagEngland Women
India Women FlagIndia Women
Today
5:35 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SIR Dunkley
10 M • 309 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 137.33 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
8 M • 214 Runs • 30.57 Avg • 134.59 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 469 Runs • 46.9 Avg • 137.13 SR
JI Rodrigues
10 M • 287 Runs • 31.89 Avg • 137.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LK Bell
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 13.6 SR
CE Dean
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 21.33 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 16.21 SR
RP Yadav
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG-W
IND-W
Player
Role
Em Arlott 
Bowler
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Top order Batter
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Paige Scholfield 
Batting Allrounder
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2025
Match numberWT20I no. 2399
Hours of play (local time)18.35 start, First Session 18.35-20.05, Interval 20.05-20.25, Second Session 20.25-21.55
Match days12 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Ian Blackwell
West Indies
Jacqueline Williams
TV Umpire
England
Sue Redfern
Reserve Umpire
England
Anna Harris
Match Referee
England
Helen Pack
Language
English
India Women in England News

Capsey hopes behind-the-scenes work helps her shine brighter

England batter believes striving to be the very best will help her keep improving

India lift their fielding to the next level in bid to 'dominate no matter what'

Radha Yadav says "only the fielding part changed the momentum" in the fourth T20I where India restricted England to 126 with a supreme performance in the field

Spinners set up historic series win for India

Visitors comfortably chase down 127 for unassailable 3-1 lead and first T20I series victory on English soil

'One more ball, please' - The quiet rise of N Shree Charani

The shy left-arm spinner who never wants to stop bowling in the nets has risen swiftly to become an important player for Delhi Capitals and India

Lauren Filer eyes magic 80mph mark after Oval fast show

England quick averaged 76mph during furious spell that helped England to snatch victory in third T20I

