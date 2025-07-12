Matches (17)
ENG Women vs IND Women, 5th T20I at Birmingham, ENG-W vs IND-W, Jul 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th T20I (N), Birmingham, July 12, 2025, India Women tour of England
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
L
L
W
L
IND Women
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 309 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 137.33 SR
ENG-W8 M • 214 Runs • 30.57 Avg • 134.59 SR
IND-W10 M • 469 Runs • 46.9 Avg • 137.13 SR
IND-W10 M • 287 Runs • 31.89 Avg • 137.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 13.6 SR
ENG-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 21.33 SR
IND-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 16.21 SR
IND-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
ENG-W
IND-W
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2399
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.35 start, First Session 18.35-20.05, Interval 20.05-20.25, Second Session 20.25-21.55
|Match days
|12 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
