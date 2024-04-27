Live blog - IPL 2024 - LSG vs RR - Boult, Sandeep strike in powerplay

Matches (20)
Pakistan vs New Zealand (1)
IPL (3)
WT20 Qualifier (4)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (3)
RHF Trophy (4)
NEP vs WI [A-Team] (1)
Live
44th Match (N), Lucknow, April 27, 2024, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 10.38
• Last 5 ov (RR): 60/1 (12.00)
Live Forecast:LSG 217
Live
With Rahul and Hooda having added 115, Samson brought Ashwin back. The offspinner, who had only a solitary wicket this season, went for the carrom ball. Hooda, on 50 and full of confidence, skipped down and lofted, but found long-on to end LSG's highest partnership in their three seasons of IPL.
Rahul, though, is firm on 63 after pinching two off the last ball. The threatening Nicholas Pooran has joined him. LSG after 135 for 3 after 13. Our forecaster gives them 217 from here.
�
�
�
�
Another expensive over for RR. Boult leaks 18 in the 11th over, which includes five wides. But Deepak Hooda also smashes two back-to-back boundaries: the first one driven through extra cover, and the next punched to deep backward point.
1
1
5w
2
4
4
1
Even the ball which went went for wides would have been four, as Hooda attempted to ramp Boult, but the ball was too high. LSG 112 for 2 after 11.
�
�1
�
�
•
6
•
2
7nb
4
2
Rahul played a pick-up shot for six to attack Avesh Khan in the eighth over. Off the fifth ball, Avesh delivered a high full toss finishing on leg stump, which Rahul deposited over fine leg. Six, and a free hit to Rahul, with the delivery being too high.
The first seven overs produced only 54, but the eighth got LSG 21. They are 75 for 2 after eight. ESPNcricinfo's forecaster gives them
250 208 from here.
�
�1
�
�
KL Rahul entered this match having got 61 runs off 48 balls against Ashwin across all T20s. The strike rate was a decent 127, but that one-on-one included only one dismissal. In the fifth over, Ashwin's second ball to Rahul produced a leading edge this evening, but the fourth delivery was swiped to fine leg, with Rahul losing his balance and falling over - almost like a mirror image of Rishabh Pant!
RR replace Ashwin with Yuzvendra Chahal to start the seventh over. LSG 46 for 2 after the powerplay.
�1
�2
�
�1
6 Number of times Quinton de Kock has fallen to left-arm pace this season.
Trent Boult (twice), and Arshdeep, Mustafizur, Khaleel and Topley have all got him once each.
de Kock averages only 14.16 against left-arm pace this season. In Lucknow tonight, the first ball is edged beyond second slip for four, and the second clipped through deep square leg. But Boult swings the third one back in, and finds the gap between bat and pad to clean de Kock up!
Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma returns with the new ball, and ends up bowling Marcus Stoinis, LSG's centurion from the previous game. RR on top, as LSG are 11 for 2 after two overs.
�
�1
�
�
8.08 The rate at which RR's bowlers have given away runs in the powerplay this season - the best among all teams.
RR's average of 27.71 in that period is the second-best, and just so - Gujarat Titans, the leaders, are at 27.11. With that comes another piece of good news for RR: LSG's batting average of 29.07 in the powerplay this year is the lowest among all teams. Bingo!
Whom are you supporting?62 votes
RR
LSG
�1
�1
�1
�
RR will bowl first. But Sanju Samson says that only after there is some confusion regarding who called what! How much we love drama! Samson plays the same team, and is hardly concerned about Ashwin's lack of returns this season. LSG also remain unchanged, says KL Rahul.
Meanwhile, LSG present a black-clay pitch, as per Matthew Hayden. Ummmm, spin to win?!
LSG: KL Rahul (capt, wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur. Impact Subs: Mishra, Kulkarni, Gowtham, Siddharth and Yudhvir
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact Subs: Parag, Kohler-Cadmore, Dubey, Saini and Kotian
�
�
�
�
At the start of the season, RR were deemed to have the most potent spin attack this season - Ashwin, Chahal and Zampa. But Zampa pulled out, even as RR brought in Keshav Maharaj to actually replace Prasidh Krishna. But RR's spinners have averaged 32.76 this season - the third lowest - and have struck 17 times.
But only one of those wickets has gone to R Ashwin, who has bowled 27 overs. His average reads an astronomical 240. But if LSG serve up a spin-friendly pitch, could Ashwin utilise it in his favour too?
�
�
�
�
Two princely states gather. The Royals from Rajasthan are in the
Nawabs' Super Giants' home of Lucknow. Royals are leading the charge this IPL - they have seven wins out of eight in a table-topping effort - while LSG are four points and three places behind.
LSG and RR have faced each other three times. But interestingly, none of those meetings happened in Lucknow. So today it's all about what the Nawabs serve their visitors with - black soil, or red?
�
�
�
�1
Language
English
Win Probability
LSG 86.89%
LSGRR100%50%100%
Over 13 • LSG 135/3
Deepak Hooda c Powell b Ashwin 50 (31b 7x4 0x6) SR: 161.29Live Forecast: LSG 217
W
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
Live blog - IPL 2024 - LSG vs RR - Boult, Sandeep strike in powerplay
Lucknow Super Giants host table-toppers Rajasthan Royals. Get all your live stats, analyses and colour right here on ESPNcricinfo's live blog
Black or red - what will LSG serve up for Royals?
Rajasthan Royals are on top of the table, but a win for LSG will close the gap to just two points
LSG Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|bowled
|8
|3
|not out
|63
|38
|bowled
|0
|4
|caught
|50
|31
|not out
|5
|3
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1, w 7)
|Total
|135(3 wkts; 13 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved