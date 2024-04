Live report - RCB vs SRH - Can RCB begin to turn around their IPL 2024?

Abhishek Sharma spots one slanting into his pads, and clips Dayal aerially to long leg. But that has come only after he and Head rammed their way to 108 off the first eight overs. Sensing the mood, SRH promote Klaasen up to No. 3.

14 Before today, Klaasen had batted at No. 3 only 14 times out of his 170 T20 innings. The last time it had come was at the Hundred last year. He ended up cracking an unbeaten 42 off 24 balls, including four sixes.