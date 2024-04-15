Live report - RCB vs SRH - Can RCB begin to turn around their IPL 2024?

It's a small ground, and SRH are coming off a six-day break. They have so far played five games, and have the joint-second-highest run rate of 10.66 in the powerplay. Their batters strike at 167.58 during that phase, again the second best among all sides this season. Two left-handers in Head and Abhishek are set to open the batting for SRH. No Maxwell for RCB to help take the ball away from them. Maybe we'll need a change of ball every now and then, with some of them found among the bushes at the Cubbon Park nearby.