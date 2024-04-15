Live
Live report - RCB vs SRH - Can RCB begin to turn around their IPL 2024?By Himanshu Agrawal
Royal Challengers Breathe!
Abhishek Sharma spots one slanting into his pads, and clips Dayal aerially to long leg. But that has come only after he and Head rammed their way to 108 off the first eight overs. Sensing the mood, SRH promote Klaasen up to No. 3.
14 Before today, Klaasen had batted at No. 3 only 14 times out of his 170 T20 innings. The last time it had come was at the Hundred last year. He ended up cracking an unbeaten 42 off 24 balls, including four sixes.
SRH had used Klaasen at that spot once last season too, but he managed only 18 from 13 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, another small ground and one with favourable batting conditions.
Powerful powerplay!
The fifth over of the day is bowled by RCB's first-timer Ferguson. His second and third balls arrive at 147 and 144kph, respectively. But they are both dispatched for six by Head: the first a clip over square leg, and the next a swat over midwicket. Head ends the over with a four by going over mid-off. Boom!
RCB have Dayal concluding the powerplay, but Head flies his way to a 20-ball fifty off the fifth ball of the over. On the way, he has already bashed three fours and five sixes. SRH 76 without loss after six overs. A helpless RCB opt for the time out!
Head, Abhishek target pace
With Maxwell missing, RCB gave the new ball to offspinner Will Jacks to try and take it away from the left-handers. He got the first ball of the day to turn away from a fullish length outside off. Abhishek Sharma left it alone, and the ball bounced nicely too. There was some slow turn on display, and although Abhishek slashed a short ball over cover, the over went for only seven.
Topley came on for the second over, and Head and Abhishek did this to him.
Jacks gets the ball for his second over in a row, and he varies his pace. Head misses out as Jacks slowed it down. And when he saw Head skip down, Jacks went with one at 101kph. A quiet over for SRH.
From the Chinnaswamy
Here's Hemant's report:
RCB go in with four seamers and no specialist spinner
For the first time this season, RCB have picked two overseas fast bowlers: Topley and Ferguson. In fact, they have four seamers in their bowl-first XI, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal being the other two. Will Jacks and Mahipal Lomror will have to be their fifth bowler.
The RCB team director, Mo Bobat, said yesterday that they have been working closely with the curators to make fast pitches to win more regularly at the Chinnaswamy. So far, they have not been able to get what they exactly wanted and have lost two of their three games here.
For tonight’s game, one half of the pitch – if you cut it vertically – has a lot of grass, while the other hardly any. It will be interesting to see how it plays, and how much help it will have for fast bowlers.
Where will the ball(s) land today?
It's a small ground, and SRH are coming off a six-day break. They have so far played five games, and have the joint-second-highest run rate of 10.66 in the powerplay. Their batters strike at 167.58 during that phase, again the second best among all sides this season. Two left-handers in Head and Abhishek are set to open the batting for SRH. No Maxwell for RCB to help take the ball away from them. Maybe we'll need a change of ball every now and then, with some of them found among the bushes at the Cubbon Park nearby.
What adds to RCB's dilemma is that they have been the most expensive side in the powerplay this year, with their bowlers getting crashed at 10.19 an over. They have also conceded the most sixes, with 21. May Lockie Ferguson help unlock the door to some success.
Team news
Lockie Ferguson gets his cap from Siraj. The deafening roar makes du Plessis wait before he can let us know what he would opt to do. Finally, he is able to say that RCB will bowl first. Maxwell and Siraj "are missing out", in the words of du Plessis.
Pat Cummins, meanwhile, says "240 feels like par". And why not when you have names like Head, Klaasen, Markram and Abhishek in your side?
RCB: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Kohli, 3 Patidar, 4 Chauhan, 5 Jacks, 6 Karthik, 7 Lomror, 8 Topley, 9 Vyshak, 10 Ferguson, 11 Dayal. Impact Subs: Prabhudesai, Siraj, Rawat, Swapnil and Karn
SRH: 1 Head, 2 Abhishek, 3 Markram, 4 Klaasen, 5 Samad, 6 Reddy, 7 Shahbaz, 8 Cummins, 9 Bhuvneshwar, 10 Unadkat, 11 Natarajan. Impact Subs: Malik, Anmolpreet, Markande, Philips and Tripathi
Eyes in the middle
Our reporter Hemant Brar's binoculars have helped him note these at the Chinnaswamy: Lockie Ferguson and Reece Topley have marked their run-ups. He wonders whether Ferguson is all but set to start tonight.
But ideally, RCB can only accommodate one of him and Topley. England's left-arm seamer has so far taken three wickets in three games, but has conceded at just above nine runs an over. Plus, Ferguson is express pace, which could help the ball skid through off the surface.
But among all that, what has gone wrong with Mohammed Siraj, RCB's spearhead?
Namaskara!
Welcome to the south-India derby. Neighbours Hyderabad are in Bengaluru, where residents have only prayer on their lips at the moment: Oh God, may
RCB climb up the table it rain soon! The weather has been harsh, and RCB have started equally poorly. They are right at the bottom of the points table, and welcome a side which loves to smash sixes - just as much as Bengalureans love(d) the climate!
