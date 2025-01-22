Matches (9)
Vipers vs Warriorz, 15th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 22, 2025, International League T20
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers
Sharjah Warriorz FlagSharjah Warriorz
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 05:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AD Hales
10 M • 342 Runs • 34.2 Avg • 133.07 SR
SM Curran
7 M • 182 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 114.46 SR
J Charles
8 M • 195 Runs • 27.86 Avg • 125.8 SR
T Kohler-Cadmore
7 M • 146 Runs • 29.2 Avg • 133.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Amir
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 15.83 SR
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 18 SR
AU Rashid
6 M • 7 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 18 SR
Muhammad Jawadullah
7 M • 7 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 13.71 SR
DV
SW
Player
Role
Lockie Ferguson (c)
Bowler
Ali Naseer 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Khuzaima Tanveer 
-
Kushal Malla 
Batting Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Dhruv Parashar 
Allrounder
David Payne 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Tanish Suri 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days22 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV54180.776
MIE42240.463
ADKR42240.017
DC5234-0.404
SW4224-0.430
GG4132-0.526
