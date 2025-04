A loss for CSK against PBKS will knock them out of the playoffs

The Chepauk conditions continue to be a mystery for even the home team. MS Dhoni has said that CSK haven't quite come to grips with them since the pitch was relaid in 2010. "The groundstaff are trying their level best, but we are never sure this is how the wicket is," Dhoni said on Friday. Dew hampered CSK's bowlers in their previous fixture and it had also set in on Tuesday evening, so the team winning the toss will look to chase once again.